Pioneering mRNA researcher receives €300k award

A professor responsible for conducting pioneering work which helped pharmaceutical companies developed mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 has been awarded €300,000 through the 2022 Science for the Future Solvay Prize.

The prize was awarded to Katalin Karikó, adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania (US) and professor at the University of Szeged (Hungary), for her work on the biochemical modification of synthetically produced messenger RNA (mRNA), which has enabled the rapid development of vaccines.

During her 40-year career, professor Karikó has been studying the use of RNA as a therapeutic, with chemistry acting as a key element to modify the mRNA to avoid the risk of rejection by the immune system. mRNA is the genetic script that carries DNA instructions to cells’ protein-making systems, directing them to make their own medicnes.

In 2005, professor Karikó, co-discovered that when a modified uridine such as pseudo uridine, which is present in the tRNA (transfer RNA), was incorporated into the in-vitro synthesised mRNA made it non immunogenic. This allowed researchers to discover the optimal mRNA for therapies.

Her research was most notably used by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna to build Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. It could also help fight other diseases like cancer, infection from influenza, malaria or HIV in the future.

“I am thrilled and honored by this recognition,” said professor Karikó. “I look back on my long journey with gratitude to all those who helped me to get there: my supportive family, my inspirational teachers, mentors and colleagues.”

“Professor Karikó is truly reinventing scientific progress,” said Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay. “As the second woman to win the award, she is such an inspiration and I am so proud to grant her this prize on behalf of Solvay, whose founder actively promoted science for the good of humanity and future generations. Through her incredible determination, she has achieved a major advancement for humankind that will revolutionize the treatment of many diseases. Congratulations, Professor Karikó!”

The award ceremony will be held at the Palais des Académies in Brussels on March 29 in the presence of King Philippe of Belgium, including a livestream option.