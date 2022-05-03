Programme highlights ChargePoint's role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Specialist Merseyside manufacturing business, ChargePoint Technology, appears in an ITN production exploring its role in helping to bring the first COVID-19 vaccine to market.

The company featured in the programme “How Vaccines Are Changing The World”, aired as part of World Immunisation Week and exploring how the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines has made vaccinations a hot topic.

The show was presented by news anchor and journalist, Louise Minchin, and was exclusively broadcasted on the New Scientist platform (in partnership with ITN production industry news) on 25th April. The programme featured key industry interviews and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles.

The programme also explored how the pandemic enhanced the growth of pharma manufacturing and companies in the supply chain like ChargePoint who played a vital role in getting vaccines to market quickly.

Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint Technology, reflected on the past two years and said: “The pandemic meant that the world changed in ways that no one could have imagined. At ChargePoint Technology, we supported our pharmaceutical customers in challenging times, ensuring they had the equipment they needed to maintain and scale the production of vital medicines and vaccines.

“We were on hand to help bring some of the first vaccines to market and worked around the clock to deliver vital manufacturing components in record time which enabled the manufacture of the vaccines. A customised version of our single use transfer technology was designed and manufactured in just 3 days, despite the challenges of maintaining operations during the pandemic and associated supply chain issues."

ChargePoint Technology’s multi-million-pound facility has skilled teams and machinery that create precision containment valves and single-use bags that are essential for the safe transfer of powders during pharmaceutical manufacturing.

ChargePoint Technology has grown its business by 20% in the last year and is continuing to expand with offices now in the US and Eastern Europe.