An Italian matrix behind a Covid-19 antiviral

In recent weeks, two medicines have been given the green light by the authorities in the treatment of patients affected by Coronavirus.

One of these, the Molnupiravir, will have an Italian matrix: a G140, will produce the capsule version of the anti-Covid-19 medication in the factory of Stellapharm, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical company which produces both prescription drugs and non-prescription especially in cardiovascular diseases, antiviral drugs, anti-diabetics drugs.

Stellapharm is currently one of three manufacturers in Vietnam which mainly deliver Molnupiravir for the local market. It is also the only pharmaceutical manufacturer in Vietnam, among 27 generic manufacturers, which has recently signed agreement with MPP – Medicines Patent Pool – to both produce and supply the low-cost version of Covid-19 antiviral medication in 105 low-middle-income countries.

The G140 is a continuous-motion capsule filling machine for medium and large productions that allows to dose pharmaceutical products such as powder and pellets. Thanks to a highly sophisticated technology made at MG2, G140 ensures a high level of accuracy in all production phases, with a maximum speed up to 140.000 capsules/hour.

It is acknowledged that this is the second G140 machine at Stellapharm, the previous one was bought in 2019, totally meeting high production and efficiency expectations.