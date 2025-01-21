Absci and Owkin synergise TechBio platforms to advance AI drug discovery

Absci Corporation, a data-first generative AI drug creation company, and Owkin, a TechBio that uses agentic AI to unlock complex targets for drug discovery, development, and diagnostics, have announced a partnership bringing together two leading AI platforms to rapidly discover and design novel therapeutics for patients.

“At Absci, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to bring better biologics to patients faster,” said Sean McClain, founder and CEO of Absci. “By combining Absci’s AI de novo design expertise with Owkin’s world-class predictive AI target discovery technology, we have a unique opportunity to design first-in-class and potentially transformative therapeutics for patients in need.”

Through this strategic partnership, Absci and Owkin will co-develop therapeutic candidates addressing novel targets in immuno-oncology and other indications, such as immunology and inflammation. Owkin’s predictive AI models will optimise target selection and validate therapeutic hypotheses using extensive biomedical datasets and patient-derived organoids. Absci’s generative AI Drug Creation platform, including its de novo antibody design models, will rapidly design therapeutic candidates against these novel targets. Together, the companies will aim to streamline and accelerate the path from research to clinical development.

“At Owkin, our mission is to use patient data and Owkin K, our Operating System, to revolutionise drug discovery and development,” said Thomas Clozel, MD, CEO and co-founder of Owkin. “This partnership with Absci represents a significant step forward in our journey to bring transformative therapies to patients. By bringing together Owkin’s AI agents that can identify and experimentally validate novel therapeutic targets with Absci’s pioneering capabilities in developing biologic drug candidates, we aim to accelerate the delivery of next-generation treatments.”

This collaboration builds on Absci’s growing portfolio of partnerships with industry leaders such as AstraZeneca and Merck, as well as its robust internal pipeline of drug candidates. With this new partnership, Absci has added drug creation partnerships with four new Partners in 2024, achieving the Company's outlook for the year. Similarly, Owkin has established itself as a pioneer in predictive AI, working with top-tier pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and BMS to advance drug discovery and development as well as its differentiated pipeline of drug candidates and AI diagnostics.