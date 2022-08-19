Antares Vision and Edgyn partner to strengthen pharma authentication tech

Antares Vision Group, a supplier of track & trace systems and quality control solutions providing product and supply chain transparency through integrated data management, and Edgyn (formerly Arjo Solutions), a brand protection provider that created the patented ADFIRMIA digital fingerprinting technology, have formed a strategic alliance to deliver a sophisticated, comprehensive authentication technology.

Key highlights:

The partnership combines the two companies’ innovative authentication and traceability technologies. Edgyn’s ADFIRMIA digital fingerprinting solution, which has been applied to more than 1.7 billion products since 2014, creates a unique digital fingerprint for every package – an invisible, undetectable signature based on a product’s physical characteristics.

Antares Vision Group brings expertise in connecting physical products to digital infrastructures across the entire supply chain – from production and packaging lines to partner networks – with an ecosystem of solutions for product digitalisation, serialisation, supply chain transparency and consumer trust.

Antares Vision Group will integrate Edgyn’s ADFIRMIA solution into its production line, cloud, and mobile applications, providing current and new customers with exemplary authentication capabilities in addition to its existing traceability software.

Aurélien Tignol, EDGYN CEO, said: “The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the pharmaceutical industry; companies realised that solutions for serialisation and traceability can be further empowered with authentication solutions to address the issues of counterfeiting and falsified products. Antares Vision Group, with its incredible market coverage and impeccable reputation, is the right partner to help us accelerate the deployment of our solution and provide to the pharmaceutical industry, on a global scale, the most secure, connected, and non-intrusive product identification and brand protection solution on the market.

Mr. Tignol also noted that the partnership would create new opportunities leveraging consumer engagement and patient reassurance, like encouraging people to report suspect products using a smartphone app. “Our ADFIRMIA solution and Antares Vision Group’s software capabilities will empower end users to get involved in fighting counterfeits,” he said.

This partnership aims to take crowdsourcing to a new level by empowering people to actually participate in making the supply chain more secure. It will also add value to pharmaceutical organisations’ logistics and brand protection initiatives.

Emidio Zorzella, Antares Vision Group CEO, confirms: “Our commitment to guaranteeing safety for people, products and brands is the driving force of this partnership. Our companies are fully engaged to protect end-users, through the most innovative product authentication technology, enabling an end-to-end supply chain transparency. As partners, EDGYN and Antares Vision Group will deliver the best-in-class state of the art solution, securing the pharmaceutical supply chain, combating counterfeits and safeguarding people.”