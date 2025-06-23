Antares Vision Group launches AI-GO

Antares Vision Group, a technological partner in the digitalisation of products and supply chains for companies and institutions, in collaboration with Oròbix, an AI Service Company and part of Antares Vision Group, has introduced AI-GO, an artificial intelligence-driven visual inspection platform that elevates standards across several key performance indicators.

× Expand Antares Vision Group

Developed to meet growing needs for faster, more accurate and more adaptable inspection processes, platform builds upon Antares Vision Group’s established leadership in smart quality control systems that marry comprehensive oversight with operational efficiencies.

Among the new system’s key differentiators is enhanced analysis precision. Compared to traditional systems, AI-GO can consistently identify complex anomalies such as chromatic impurities, glass fragments, cosmetic defects or foreign bodies. The result is a drastic reduction in false rejects, and a measurable increase in overall production process quality. The platform accomplishes this by automatically creating classification, segmentation and optical character recognition (OCR) models, which can be developed in short windows, with limited examples and without operator specialty skills. This integration with deep learning technologies enables the models to be dynamically adapted to various formats and products, contributing to reduced set-up time and improving the flexibility and operating efficiency of production lines.

AI-GO amounts to a system capable of understanding, self-adapting and continuously improving, laying the foundations for more intelligent, resilient and sustainable manufacturing. Antares Vision Group’s goal with the new solution is to guide companies in their evolution toward advanced production models – ones in which quality is increasingly obtained via objective data, predictive analyses and digital process management.

“Today, artificial intelligence has become a fundamental strategic lever for industrial competitiveness: integrated in a secure, transparent and verifiable way, it enables us to offer our customers better performing inspection machines, able to improve product quality, reduce false rejects and increase production efficiency,” emphasises Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO of Antares Vision Group.

“AI applied to visual inspection represents a turning point for the manufacturing industry,” adds Pietro Rota, CEO of Oròbix. “With solutions like AI-GO, we are bringing an intelligence to production processes able to understand real data and dynamically adapt itself to the variability frequently seen in production. At Oròbix, we are working tirelessly to make AI a real ally of quality and of industrial production.”

AI-GO’s structure comprises two integrated components: AI-GO Studio, a cloud environment to gather images and train models; and AI-GO Runtime, an edge module that enables autonomous execution of models directly into production lines, even in offline settings. This framework guarantees operating robustness and easy implementation, even in complex industrial scenarios.

Looking ahead, Antares Vision Group has plans to incorporate Vision Language Models into the AI-GO platform. The addition will create an even more seamless AI-enabled solution that builds upon the company’s leadership in visual inspection and quality control,

“Vision Language Models are innovative models that combine the understanding of images and language, enables complex tasks to be performed through simple instructions in natural language,” explains Luca Antiga, CTO of Oròbix. “We are working to render AI-GO increasingly intuitive and powerful: the native integration of VLMs will enable quality controls to be set up faster and in a more accessible way, even without technical skills.”

For Antares Vision Group, the AI-GO platform is the latest in a series of artificial intelligence-enabled solutions. Recently, the company’s Glass Vial Inspection System - VRI was selected as a finalist for Inspect Award 2025, in the Artificial Intelligence category. The annual award is bestowed by a respected trade magazine, Inspect, to recognize the most innovative solutions for industrial automation and machine vision.