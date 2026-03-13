AOP Health standardises on Veeva Industry Cloud for life sciences

Veeva Systems has announced that AOP Health, a company in integrated therapies for rare diseases and critical care, is standardising on applications across the Veeva Vault Platform to drive faster global growth.

By connecting clinical research, development, quality, and commercialisation on Veeva Development Cloud, Quality Cloud, Commercial Cloud, and Data Cloud, AOP Health can streamline operations, eliminate silos, and accelerate delivery of critical medicines to patients.

“AOP Health’s mission is to provide integrated therapy solutions that improve the lives of patients with rare and critical conditions. For almost 30 years, AOP Health has been dedicated to this purpose,” said Bernard Seiser, vice president, Digital, Data, and IT at AOP Health. “By upgrading our technology foundation and connecting key teams from development to commercial, Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences supports this longstanding work and empowers AOP Health to scale seamlessly and speed time-to-patient.”

AOP Health specialises in integrated therapies for rare diseases and intensive care medicine. With a single technology foundation, AOP Health will enable clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality teams to develop new treatments more efficiently, while strengthening quality, drug safety, and compliance. For commercial and data teams, a common platform will help ensure closer collaboration across sales, marketing, and medical, for seamless customer experiences with greater insight.

“AOP Health’s vision is clear—connected cloud strategy drives efficiency, enables growth, and helps deliver better outcomes for patients,” said Rik van Mol, senior vice president, Development Cloud Strategy, Veeva. “Our collaboration is built on shared values and the goal to transform how AOP serves the rare disease and critical care communities with Veeva Industry Cloud for Life Sciences.”