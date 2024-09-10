Bayer launches new healthy-ageing ecosystem for consumers

Combining a scientifically formulated dietary supplement, a wellness companion app, and a saliva-based a biological age test by Chronomics, Bayer is taking a step in the emerging healthy-ageing space by offering consumers new tools to help them support their healthy-ageing journey with its new Age Factor ecosystem.

The ecosystem approach is designed to go “beyond the pill” by addressing key consumer needs at multiple steps in their health journey from awareness, education, and engagement to assessment and action. Powered by digital tools, the goal is to help consumers make smarter, more informed decisions about their own health.

“Precision health is making self-care even more consumer-centric,” said Julio Triana, president of the Consumer Health division of Bayer. “Our ageing journeys are unique to us all and new digital tools are enabling offerings to be more tailor made. With this multi-faceted approach, we are educating and enabling consumers to make informed decisions about their self-care in new and exciting ways.”

One A Day Age Factor Cell Defense

As people age, their cells naturally become less effective at managing everyday stressors. Cellular or biological age – how a person’s cells are ageing – may not always match one’s chronological age. Research suggests that genetics contributes only about 20% to the cellular ageing process, with lifestyle (diet, exercise, stress) playing a large role. One A Day Age Factor Cell Defense has key ingredients to help support consumers' cellular health and resilience as part of their healthy ageing journey.

“The healthy ageing space can be a confusing one for consumers with countless products making big promises,” said Abbie Lennox, head of regulatory, medical, safety, quality and compliance for consumer health at Bayer. “That’s why we took a science-led approach that focuses on the holistic factors that impact cellular age by equipping consumers with a product containing a key ingredient that helps defend against oxidative stress along with personalised recommendations and insights to best chart their own course.”

Designed to provide holistic support along their healthy ageing journey, the Age Factor ecosystem includes a dietary supplement, a wellness companion app, and a Chronomics biological age test to measure and track personal progress over time.

The Age Factor wellness companion app provides valuable insights and lifestyle recommendations based on a person’s current habits while tracking progress over time.

The Chronomics biological age test is a simple and convenient way to measure biological age through a non-invasive saliva test. Once sent to the lab, the sample will be analysed and results received within weeks.

Benefit claims for Age Factor Cell Defense supplement have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Precision Health

Technology advancements have enabled a wave of new digital products such as diagnostics, apps, and therapeutics to help consumers better manage their health. An analysis conducted for Bayer found over 80% of consumers globally already demand greater healthcare personalisation and precision consumer health products will make up 10-20% of the total consumer health market in 2030 worth an estimated value of $20-40 billion.