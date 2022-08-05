BioAgilytix achieves cyber security accreditation for client data system

The global contract research organisation, BioAgilytix, which focuses on supporting pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all phases of drug development, has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

BioAgilytix Labs, LLC has secured a valuable seal of approval for the safety of its IT systems and processes with the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

This certification demonstrates BioAgilytix’s alignment with international information security best practices and is the latest accreditation which BioAgilytix has secured for its work in protecting its systems and client data.

The initiative validated BioAgilytix’s commitment to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of proprietary client data managed by the company.

Sean Blake, chief information officer at BioAgilytix, said: “ISO 27001 is a high standard of accreditation when it comes to security measures and required a tremendous effort by our team, so we are delighted to achieve it. Putting the security infrastructure and safeguards in place to help protect our clients’ data as well as our own company infrastructure is the only responsible decision to make in the current environment.”

“It ensures that as a clinical development partner, we continue to meet the highest IT security and privacy standards. It also provides additional peace of mind to our clients that we are a trusted partner, doing everything possible to help ensure that their information, interests and data are kept secure.”

