Camgenium develops app to improve outcomes for prostate cancer patients

Camgenium has announced its partnership with Professor Petre Cristian Ilie, Consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon at NNUH NHS Foundation Trust, to develop HealthiumPro, a cloud-based innovative software solution.

The system has the potential to improve the outcomes of prostate cancer patients by enhancing safety before and after surgery.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, with 55,000 cases diagnosed annually. Its rate of incidence is expected to increase by 15% between 2023 and 2040. Many men with prostate cancer report having unmet psychosocial, psychosexual and informational needs so enhanced clinical support is crucial, particularly for those who are about to undergo or have undergone surgical intervention.

The HealthiumPro app and software aims to address these unmet needs through providing a simple and intuitive interface for patients. The app has the following features:

Patients can sign consent forms and receive pre-surgery information remotely.

Patients can access recommended pre-surgical physical exercises, which are shared with their clinician once completed.

Patients can view upcoming appointment information.

Clinicians can remotely monitor their patients’ blood pressure and temperature, saving clinical time, and helping to keep patients safe.

The system has been designed to assist the automation of writing surgical notes, allowing the clinician to add variables that change from patient to patient and correlate surgical data with patient-reported outcomes.

Another key aspect of the platform is a centralised stent database that streamlines the logging and tracking of stent insertions to ensure their timely removal or exchange. If stents are left for too long, they can become infected or even lead to the need for major surgery, with potentially catastrophic outcomes for high-risk patients. Currently, no national electronic stent register is used across the NHS. Some hospitals simply rely on paper-based logging with human oversight. By enhancing patient safety and improving the management of ureteric stents, the HealthiumPro Stent Register innovatively addresses challenges reported by multiple safety bodies.

“I have partnered with the experts at Camgenium for eight years and together we are developing pioneering health tech to firstly improve patient safety and outcomes, and also to improve efficiencies in the hospital,” Dr Ilie said. “I recognised the need for a flexible and user-friendly software platform to give healthcare professionals such as myself a simple way to track stent insertions and also to provide pre- and post-surgery information to the patient. Having access to a robust platform with reporting and analytics capabilities provides valuable insights, supporting data-driven decision-making and ultimately improving patient outcomes”.

The HealthiumPro system has been built on Camgenium’s flexible Xenplate platform, which uses a modular, no-code software platform with built in design tools. The system has prebuilt regulatory compliant modules and uses drag and drop design methods to develop applications, minimising the need for bespoke coding. Camgenium has regulatory approval to host the platform on the NHS private network, HSCN. This is done through Camgenium’s own data centre with the company working closely with the compliance team at the hospital. The HealthiumPro system has been built in compliance with ISO 13485, the regulatory standard for medical devices.

“Camgenium is honoured to have enabled the HealthiumPro system through its development, deployment and hosting,” stated Dr Philip Gaffney, CEO, Camgenium. “Our engineering experts worked extremely closely with Dr Ilie to fully understand both the needs of patients and hospital clinicians. We look forward to continuing our partnership and to further developing the HealthiumPro system in the future. Our collaboration will ensure patient outcomes are improved and healthcare professionals can focus more of their critical time on patients rather than administrative tasks.”

This cloud-based system and app has improved patient care at the hospitals in which it has been deployed, and is ready and available for nationwide implementation in other healthcare settings.