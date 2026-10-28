Cenevo launches AI ordering assistant for Mosaic

Cenevo, a specialist in enabling connected agentic labs for life sciences, has announced the launch of the Mosaic Ordering Assistant, a new AI assistant that turns plain-language requests into orders for sample preparation.

Trusted by 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, Mosaic is the platform life sciences labs rely on for sample

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ordering. It enables labs to remotely request samples in the format they need, from the distribution of pre-aliquoted samples to the generation of complex dose-response deliverables with controls and standards. The Ordering Assistant builds on this foundation, removing one of the most persistent friction points in the process: translating a request into the right template with the right parameters.

With the Assistant, a requestor can describe what they need in their own words, paste in an email or upload a file, and Mosaic will draft an order with the correct template and parameters already populated. Nothing is submitted without human review and approval of the draft.

“Mosaic is already the platform labs trust to run their sample ordering operations,” said Alan Parkin, VP Product for Mosaic, Cenevo. “The Ordering Assistant extends that capability with AI, so occasional requestors can place orders without needing to know how every template is configured, and sample bank teams spend less time correcting orders that arrive badly set up. Scientists stay in control throughout.”

Because the Ordering Assistant is built on Mosaic’s ordering infrastructure, every order automatically respects the customer’s existing templates, permissions and validation rules. This means labs benefit from AI-assisted ordering without compromising the governance and process control that Mosaic already provides.

The Ordering Assistant is the latest addition to Cenevo’s growing portfolio of AI agents and assistants, which includes Mosaic Inventory Search, Labguru Assistant, Protocol Conversion Agent and Automation Agent. These capabilities are designed to dramatically improve productivity for scientific teams, while maintaining the traceability and control regulated environments require.