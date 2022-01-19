Chugai & IBM launch challenge to find disruptive joint pain tech

A challenge to find new technologies that can support patients with joint pain has been launched by pharmaceutical company Chugai and technology company IBM.

The Innovation Challenge to develop Disruptive Technology in Joint Health seeks to unearth new technology that can objectively identify or monitor the course of pain within a joint, to help optimise patients' treatment.

Martin Ellgood, head of Operations and UK Innovation at Chugai Pharma UK, said: “At Chugai we aspire to become a top pharmaceutical innovator and provide healthcare solutions. We believe that collaborating with others, working smartly in close partnership, is the only way to achieve that ambition. This Innovation Challenge will give us an opportunity to meet new partners and form exciting alliances which can provide innovative solutions to the healthcare community”.

Chugai Pharma Europe has enlisted the support of IBM and innovation experts Whitespace to kickstart the competition, which will see a selection of talented and ambitious start-ups and SMEs put forward their proposed solution for the challenge.

The final technology will aim to support accurate real-time management of joint health by speeding up the reporting process for joint pain and integrity between physicians and patients, while also improving understanding of the cause of joint pain and identifying options to optimise the patient journey.

The most impactful applicants will be given the chance to work with Chugai Pharma Europe on a paid “proof-of-concept” project in the UK.

Andrew Webber, chief marketing officer at Whitespace, said: “We are extremely passionate about supporting collaborative innovation amongst ambitious technology providers, especially those who have yet to share their full potential with the world. It fills us with confidence that Chugai shares our vision, and we look forward to the creative results that this challenge will no doubt yield.”

To find out more about this challenge or to apply, please visit: https://bit.ly/ChugaixIBM