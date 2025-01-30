Clinigen announces strategic partnership with Tepsivo

Clinigen, the specialist pharmaceutical services company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tepsivo, a pioneering global digital Pharmacovigilance (PV) services provider. As part of the partnership, Clinigen has acquired a minority stake in Tepsivo.

At the heart of Tepsivo’s offering is its PV platform and proprietary automated PV software powered by artificial intelligence and other digital innovations. The complete PV solution has been designed as a single integrated platform, and leverages Tepsivo’s established global network and central coordination to provide a more cost-effective, modern, and efficient approach in managing global PV systems. Tepsivo help pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients across multiple regions to improve compliance and optimise pharmacovigilance operations.

“This strategic partnership reflects our confidence in Tepsivo’s automated pharmacovigilance platform and its ability to modernise pharmacovigilance services,” said Nihad Hasagic, SVP of strategic initiatives at Clinigen. “Together, we are not only expanding the range of digital PV solutions available to our clients but also paving the way for a future where technology drives more efficient drug development.”

Tepsivo co-founder Dominik Hodbod said: “Tepsivo was built to redefine pharmacovigilance by integrating digital innovations, including advanced AI, into every aspect of our platform to provide the highest level of compliance at the lowest cost. By partnering with Clinigen we can accelerate our mission to deliver innovative digital PV solutions to a global audience, empowering clients with tools that enable scientists to focus on real science and improve compliance and patient safety.”

This strategic collaboration reinforces the shared commitment of Clinigen and Tepsivo: a world where digital innovation drives efficiency and modernisation within PV programs, enabling faster and more effective safety monitoring and regulatory compliance.