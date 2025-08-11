Cognizant debuts TriZetto AI gateway

Cognizant has announced the official launch of the TriZetto AI Gateway, a foundational product designed to seamlessly integrate generative AI capabilities across Cognizant’s TriZetto ecosystem.

× Expand Sergio Photone Shutterstock

The new solution marks a milestone in Cognizant’s ongoing mission to revolutionise healthcare delivery, accelerate digital transformation, and equip organisations with the tools needed to thrive in the era of AI.

The TriZetto AI Gateway addresses one of the most critical challenges facing enterprises today: the secure, compliant, and scalable integration of AI into complex software environments. As organisations increasingly adopt generative AI and advanced automation, they face mounting pressure to safeguard data privacy, meet regulatory requirements, and maintain operational agility. TriZetto AI Gateway simplifies this process by providing a single, secure access point for all TriZetto software to interact with AI agents based on client-defined governance and oversight, TriZetto openAccess services, and other enterprise data sources. Designed to power dozens of AI agents across the TriZetto portfolio, with many more in development, the AI Gateway delivers a measurable impact for Cognizant clients.

“TriZetto AI Gateway is not just a connector—it’s the foundation of our agentic AI strategy,” said Craig Mengert, chief executive of TriZetto. “It allows us to embed intelligence into every layer of TriZetto’s portfolio, from care management to claims and customer service, while giving clients configurable control over their AI infrastructure.”

Early adopters have reported saving significant time per care manager case, allowing for more clinical time spent with the patient, and faster training and onboarding times for claims processors. In addition to enabling secure, scalable generative AI integration, the TriZetto AI Gateway includes enterprise-grade capabilities such as identity management and single sign-on (SSO), role-based access controls, telemetry and observability, and cost transparency.

It also lays the technical foundation for TriZetto Assistant, an embedded feature that allows users to access generative AI directly within TriZetto interfaces. Designed to complement human workflows, the Assistant leverages enterprise data, supports the simplification of complex procedures, and automates routine tasks across claims, care management, and configuration. By enabling these future capabilities, the AI Gateway is a critical step toward delivering a more intelligent, responsive healthcare platform.

“With TriZetto AI Gateway and the TriZetto Assistant, we’re enabling a new class of intelligent operations—modular, secure, and deeply embedded in the healthcare ecosystem,” said Diana Sonbay-Benli, VP and chief product officer at Cognizant. “It’s a leap forward in how we deliver value to our clients and their members and patients.”

TriZetto AI Gateway is available as part of the August 2025 release and will be licensed exclusively to clients already using TriZetto products, aiming to ensure seamless integration and consistent governance across deployments.

TriZetto is Cognizant’s flagship healthcare portfolio of products and platforms. Payers and providers utilise these solutions to manage claims, care, and member services for over 200 million members and 875,000 providers. Designed to reduce administrative burden, TriZetto solutions automate high-volume tasks like claims adjudication, prior authorisations, and benefits configuration—freeing up valuable time for healthcare teams to focus on members and patients.