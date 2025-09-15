Cold Chain Technologies’ digital tools support specialty pharmacies

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has developed two digital tools: CCT Route Pro and CCT Lane Risk.

Managing temperature-sensitive medications is a daily challenge for specialty pharmacies. Traditionally, teams have relied on static seasonal calendars or manual weather checks to determine how best to package and ship medicines. With varying climates across the U.S., these methods can increase the risk of temperature excursions, add complexity to compliance, and create additional work for staff.

CCT Route Pro uses predictive weather data, shipping lane analysis, and destination ZIP codes to recommend the most appropriate pack-out for each shipment. By replacing guesswork with data-driven guidance, it supports more consistent shipping practices and helps pharmacies follow a validated, auditable process. The tool integrates with CCT’s existing line of packaging solutions.

CCT Lane Risk provides alerts on upcoming severe weather events, giving pharmacies time to plan shipments in advance and reduce the risk of delays or compromised deliveries.

Pharmacies using these tools have reported benefits such as improved compliance, reduced waste, and streamlined operations. For example, TwelveStone Medical adopted CCT’s packaging solutions and Route Pro to simplify pack-out decisions, consolidate vendors, and reduce both material and labour costs.

Route Pro and Lane Risk are part of CCT’s Smart Solutions platform, which brings together digital applications to help life sciences and pharmaceutical organisations manage cold chain logistics more effectively.

CCT is presenting these tools at the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) 2025 Annual Meeting. Attendees can learn more at Booth #510.