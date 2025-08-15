Coveris launches new website

Coveris, European packaging manufacturers, has launched its new website at www.coveris.com, unveiling a fully restructured digital platform designed to maximise visibility, performance and user experience.

× Expand Coveris

The new website reflects the strategic transformation to improve customer experience and responsiveness across all markets. By combining enhanced digital systems, intelligent automation, and a streamlined user interface, the platform enables faster, easier access to Coveris’ full range of over 140 products and services.

Enhanced product visibility through intelligent structure and search

At the heart of the new website is an advanced Product Finder that enables customers to efficiently navigate Coveris’ extensive offering and quickly identify the right packaging solutions for their needs. Thanks to intelligent filtering by markets, filling goods, and technical requirements, the product search experience is now faster and more user-friendly than ever before and visibly highlights the sustainable product portfolio including latest innovations.

“Our new website is not just about showcasing what we do – it’s about making it easier for customers to find what they need, connect with our teams, and get the right solution faster” says Barbara Sternig, group communications & marketing director at Coveris.

Fully integrated in-house expertise across the entire product chain.

A new highlight of the website is the introduction of dedicated brand pages, offering a comprehensive overview of Coveris’ specialist product families and subsidiaries. Visitors can also discover the group internal Science Centres or associated companies such as Amberley Labels, a centre of excellence for high-end labelling solutions and Rivendell, Coveris’ in-house partner for packaging design and plate making – showcasing the versatility of the in-house expertise at the Coveris Group.

Upholding transparency: A dedicated sustainability and ESG Hub

While the primary goal is enhanced service and accessibility, the website also features a new Sustainability & ESG hub, reflecting Coveris’ long-standing commitment to its No Waste strategy and its ReCover recycling business. The section provides full transparency on environmental, social and governance performance, including KPIs and the latest Sustainability Report.

“The relaunch enables us to better reflect who we are: a customer-focused, innovative and sustainable packaging leader,” says Sternig. “It supports our ambition to make things easier, faster and more transparent for everyone we work with.”