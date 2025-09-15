Cytiva and WhiteLab Genomics use AI to accelerate cell line development

Cytiva, a Danaher company, and WhiteLab Genomics, a techbio company specialising in artificial intelligence for genomic medicine research and development, announced a collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation genomic medicines.

As part of this collaboration, WhiteLab Genomics will use its proprietary AI-powered technology to optimise and accelerate stable cell line development. By analysing complex biological data with advanced data analysis, WhiteLab’s platform will help improve the stable cell line clone selection process, all through computer simulations.

“Through the integration of AI-driven predictive modelling into AAV development workflows, we aim to reduce development timelines and associated costs by up to 70%,” said David Del Bourgo, CEO and co-founder of WhiteLab Genomics. “This is a significant impact when the total cost of bringing a genomic medicine to market can approach nearly $2 billion, enabling a more efficient, scalable path to clinical and commercial readiness in genomic medicine.”

Combined with Cytiva’s expertise in stable cell lines for AAV production, the collaboration aims to benefit researchers in advanced therapies and their patients.

“Genomic medicines will be critical to address some of the world’s greatest health challenges. By combining Cytiva’s experience with WhiteLab’s technology, we intend to help manufacturers reach clinical and regulatory milestones faster benefiting patients around the world,” said Emmanuel Abate, president of Genomic Medicine, Cytiva.