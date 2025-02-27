Datapharm partners with VIDAL to advance accessibility of medicines information in France

Datapharm, a provider of medicines information in the UK, has announced its continued expansion into Europe through a new strategic partnership with VIDAL.

This collaboration will make Datapharm’s Scientific Response Document (SRD) Search technology accessible to healthcare professionals (HCPs) in France via VIDAL’s trusted medicines information platform. The partnership has already secured interest from 11 pharmaceutical companies.

Many HCPs struggle to find reliable answers online to their questions about medicines. To address this need, Datapharm collaborated with Medical Information Leaders in Europe (MILE) to develop innovative SRD search technology. The technology enables HCPs to retrieve accurate responses 24/7 and has already been successfully adopted in both the UK and Germany. Now, by integrating this innovative technology into VIDAL’s trusted platform, the collaboration will provide HCPs in France with the most comprehensive and up-to-date medicines information available.

VIDAL provides up-to-date information on medicines and treatments, hosting content from French Authorities as well as pharmaceutical companies. With more than 300 million page views annually, vidal.fr is the platform of choice for 327,000 French HCPs who use the service daily to find the right information on medical therapies.

Datapharm operates the electronic medicines compendium (emc), a trusted online resource for HCPs and patients which attracts over 85 million visitors annually. It hosts content from more than 320 global pharmaceutical companies, providing up-to-date information on medicines licensed for the UK. This new partnership will significantly extend Datapharm’s reach, making its medicines information technology available to HCPs across Europe.

Rich Cooper, CEO of Datapharm, said: “We are excited to partner with VIDAL to improve the quality and accessibility of essential medicines information in France. With SRD search now available to healthcare professionals in the UK, Germany, and France, we are making significant strides in our mission to provide healthcare professionals globally with the information they need to deliver the highest quality care to their patients."