Donaldson launches Smart Monitoring System

Donaldson, a specialist in technology-led filtration products and solutions, has launched its iCue Connected Technology for compressed air and hydraulic fluids filtration equipment.

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The iCue Connected Technology monitors the performance of industrial filtration equipment across a plant, analysing data to help drive efficiency. Sensors track performance indicators to provide pharmaceutical manufacturers with real-time insights to help support uptime, manage maintenance intervals and extend equipment life.

Available on the Ultradryer+ series of heated desiccant dryers, the iCue Connected Technology provides additional equipment status visibility to organisations that rely on clean and dry compressed air and gases. The technology is also integrated into the Donaldson Hy-Pro Vac-U-Dry (VUD) vacuum dehydrators, designed for the removal of water and particulates from hydraulic and high viscosity lubricating oils to help optimise equipment performance. Already widely available on Donaldson Smart Collectors, this expands Donaldson’s portfolio of filtration equipment with iCue Connected Technology capability.

Bart Robbeets, general manager of Industrial gases at Donaldson, said: “The iCue Connected Technology on both systems uses an array of standard and optional sensors that deliver performance metrics specific to the end-user’s equipment and application. Organisations in demanding environments can set operational parameters and alerts to monitor performance from any connected device, with the dashboard providing 24/7 visibility.”