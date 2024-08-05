Eisai selects Medidata's Clinical Data Studio to enhance clinical trial efficiency and patient experience

× Expand Medidata

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has announced Eisai Inc, the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., as one of the first customers to harness its recently announced AI-driven Medidata Clinical Data Studio. Eisai Inc., will leverage this innovative data experience to gain unprecedented control over its clinical data, enable the execution of scalable and complex clinical trials, and enhance patient experience.

“We’ve included Medidata’s Clinical Data Studio in our clinical trial management platform given its ability to break down data silos and seamlessly integrate into our current software stack, while maintaining quality and integrity across all data sources,” said Shobha Dhadda, Ph.D. chief clinical science & operations officer, at Eisai. “Having a suite of technology solutions capable of processing diverse clinical and patient data types provides increased efficiencies without sacrificing quality or needing additional resources.”

Clinical Data Studio is powered by the Medidata Platform, the industry’s only unified platform that centrally manages all data sources, improving data reliability across the entire clinical trial ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating data from both Medidata sources, including Medidata Rave EDC, and non-Medidata sources, such as labs or another electronic data capture system, Clinical Data Studio streamlines the import process and enables automatic validation through configured data transfer agreements.

Utilising AI, it mitigates challenges posed by disparate data systems and offers up to 80 percent faster data review while providing a comprehensive view of patient data that can be concurrently reviewed, visualised, and acted on.

“Through Clinical Data Studio, Eisai is enabling healthcare stakeholders to overcome the complexities of modern clinical trials and foster collaboration on cleaner, more actionable data,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president, global head of sales, Medidata. “By delivering a unified AI-driven data management and analytics experience, we are enabling study teams to identify potential data issues faster and gain a more accurate understanding of the patient.”