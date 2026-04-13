Emerson delivers next step in enterprise automation support with enhanced AI capability

Emerson announced the latest advancement to its Guardian Digital Platform, delivering new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and more robust customisation to help organisations improve visibility, accelerate workforce productivity and strengthen operational performance.

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These enhancements empower teams to monitor and optimise systems more efficiently, supporting increased uptime and faster performance improvements.

The lean teams in many of today’s plants need ways to quickly access the right information when diagnosing issues or maintaining and updating automation solutions. They also expect personalised experiences that simplify access to the content they need and eliminate the clutter of irrelevant information and displays. Enhancements to the Guardian Digital Platform bring Emerson’s automation software and solutions into a unified, customisable, lifecycle-driven platform to deliver insights, stronger collaboration and measurable operational improvement.

“The Guardian Digital Platform provides lifecycle support for the software and systems defining the next generation of industrial automation,” said Dawn Marruchella, vice president of Guardian software and solutions. “The intuitive upgrade paths, updates and AI-empowered support delivered via the Guardian Digital Platform keep legacy and modern systems aligned and secure, making it a keystone of Emerson’s emerging enterprise operations platform.”

The latest enhancements introduce expanded AI capabilities that connect all information on the platform, delivering more comprehensive insights. Guardian Virtual Advisor now delivers even more trusted, natural-language guidance across Emerson’s platforms – including AMS and the Ovation and DeltaV automation platforms – empowering users to ask questions and receive step-by-step recommendations supported by official documentation. The software also helps teams troubleshoot faster, resolve issues with confidence and accelerate workforce readiness.

A new, customisable dashboard provides insights tailored to operators, engineers, maintenance teams and leaders, allowing users to change their interface to suit their individual roles. By adding or eliminating widgets to meet their specific needs, users ensure the correct, critical information is at hand as soon as they log in to the Guardian Digital Platform, making them more productive and more connected to their important assets onsite.

The platform also strengthens lifecycle intelligence through modernised knowledge management and support capabilities. The enhanced Knowledge Base Article (KBA) module helps users more quickly and easily find critical information. Enhanced search and contextual access to KBA content, updates and hotfixes help teams proactively address system health and avoid disruptions. In addition, new integrated call support workflows allow users to monitor the resolution process from start to finish, receive real-time updates, and seamlessly interact with specialists by sharing additional information, delivering greater visibility, reducing time to resolution and improving operational continuity.

As experienced personnel retire and new digital-native workers enter the industry, the Guardian platform helps preserve operational knowledge while accelerating onboarding and upskilling. By integrating digital innovation, advanced software, maintenance and lifecycle services, education and global support, the Guardian platform unleashes the potential for enterprise operations to sustain performance, reduce operational risk, and continuously improve reliability across their control systems and software.