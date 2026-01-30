Emerson streamlines life sciences recipe creation for faster time to market

Emerson has announced the launch of its DeltaV MES Recipe Importer Tool, a no-code paper-on-glass application designed to eliminate traditional barriers to digitalisation.

By automating recipe creation, the software empowers pharmaceutical manufacturers to accelerate deployment and bring lifesaving treatments to market faster – even with limited information technology (IT) resources and no manufacturing execution system (MES) coding expertise.

Traditionally, converting paper batch records into digital MES recipes is a complex, time-consuming process requiring multiple workshops, configurations, reviews, tests and coding expertise. These steps often take months and demand close collaboration between IT and operational technology teams (e.g., manufacturing, quality, process, etc.). The DeltaV MES Recipe Importer Tool eliminates these bottlenecks, significantly reducing recipe creation timelines.

“Many batch records that an operator must follow contain hundreds of steps, and building recipes has traditionally been tedious and extremely time-consuming,” said Nathan Pettus, president of Emerson’s process systems and solutions business. “Our new DeltaV Recipe Importer Tool empowers teams to accomplish months of work in just a few days, accelerating validation and production while reducing costs and improving agility.”

With a no-code approach, process developers can streamline batch record digitisation by first translating paper batch records into a preformatted Microsoft Word template that includes clear, step-by-step instructions. This template is then uploaded into the DeltaV MES Recipe Importer Tool for conversion into a digital batch record. Once converted, developers review and validate all content, including process instructions, step numbers and required signatures. Finally, they can use the built-in simulation tool to test workflow execution before moving into production, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

The DeltaV MES Recipe Importer Tool is part of Emerson’s Digital Batch Record (DBR) solution, which uses a streamlined approach to digitalising batch execution from recipe creation through manufacturing review. Built on the DeltaV MES platform, DBR eliminates error-prone paper processes while enabling audit-ready traceability, electronic signatures and simplified compliance – all within a validated environment.