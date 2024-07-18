Envision Pharma Group launches 4Sight

Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has launched 4Sight, a new AI and technology-enabled approach designed to help medical affairs teams optimise raw data and turn it into actionable insights for healthcare professionals.

× Expand Alexander Limbach Shutterstock 1307516566 Humanoid robot with a stethoscope, HUD and medicine icons. 3d illustration.

4Sight represents Envision’s method for navigating the medical affairs insight journey. Powered by OKRA.ai and Envision’s proprietary technology as the platform, it offers a strategy that aligns the right combination of platform, people, and process to empower teams and achieve "exceptional" performance in medical affairs. Rather than relying on individual components, 4Sight adopts a holistic solution to optimise your efforts.

At the core of 4Sight is the recognition that even the most advanced tools and platforms are only as effective as the people and processes that support them. By providing the right training, resources, and operating procedures, this methodology helps medical affairs teams unlock the full potential of their data and insights.

Dominic Marasco, executive president and chief commercial officer at Envision, said: “The life sciences sector is suffering from a fear of making the wrong decisions in tech-enablement right now. With significant groundswell in all things AI, companies are trying to balance choosing the right path forward and not being left behind, while navigating a landscape that feels unfamiliar to them.”

Marasco notes that while everyone has access to an AI tool nowadays, they often lack specialisation for the intricacies of the life sciences field. With 4Sight’s targeted approach, which integrates the necessary rigour and human touch required to enable medical decision-making, raw data is transformed into actionable insights that resonate with healthcare professionals, leading to measurable healthcare outcomes.

Marasco said: “With more than 20 years of industry experience, we aim to help the life sciences industry with best-in-class AI platform launches using our 4Sight approach. The 4Sight offering includes using OKRA.ai’s AI platform, a state-of-the-art AI solution that compiles healthcare data from multiple sources – covering hundreds of therapeutic areas, thousands of clinical trials and publications, and billions of data points.”