Envision Pharma Group launches EnvisionOne Insights

Envision Pharma Group has launched its new data and analytics management solution, EnvisionOne Insights.

This represents a foundational shift in how clients can access and optimise their data using Envision's suite of technology products.

The solution channels complex data into one unified repository, enabling smooth and efficient data movement across Envision’s technology, including iEnvision and the emerging EnvisionOne platform.

EnvisionOne Insights is the first solution launched on the EnvisionOne platform, a next-generation SaaS framework that will transform the way life sciences companies manage and maximise data. A soon-to-market module will include predictive analytics, machine learning, and other advanced AI capabilities, providing an end-to-end solution for the entire product journey. These enhancements are expected to be available late 2024.

The consolidated data, along with human agency, provide powerful insights to medical affairs professionals resulting in:

Simplified and secure access to structured data sets in one platform

Powerful data visualisation and reporting capabilities, including Power BI, APIs, and access to customisable templates to derive actionable insights

Optimised and centralised data management processes

Real-time data integration for informed, accessible reporting and dashboards

Impactful findings enabled via a crucial conduit that feeds use cases through AI and predictive analytics (expected late 2024)

EnvisionOne Insights also draws on over 20 years of historical intelligence to reveal real-time insights into emerging trends, turning past data into future success.

EnvisionOne Insights directly addresses the industry’s long-time need to standardise and connect data. In this first-to-market tool—available at no extra cost to existing customers—Envision has developed technology and functionalities that eliminate manual processes and increase efficiencies for evidence-based decision-making to positively affect patient outcomes.

Jim Streeter, president of technology, chief technology officer from Envision Pharma Group said: “Our strategy is based on the convergence of data and insights to help clients make faster, smarter decisions. EnvisionOne Insights draws on many layers of data in our legacy system, providing a whole new level of insights to clients by improving the accessibility of data in a single unified model.

“This offers a new data paradigm, enabling us to work with data in our system we haven’t previously had access to, creating new intelligence capabilities and analytics expertise. Envision is now offering not just a technology, but a whole new level of insights to power up medical affairs analysis.”