Fundamental XR launches AI-powered anatomy inference engine

Fundamental XR has announced the launch of its Anatomy Inference Engine (AIE) BETA, an AI-powered platform that can generate realistic simulation ready 3D anatomical models in minutes rather than weeks.

Traditionally, building accurate anatomical models has required weeks of manual work, specialised teams, and costly resources. AIE changes this paradigm by using advanced AI pipelines trained on imaging data, surgical videos, and pathology datasets to instantly produce parameterised 3D anatomy with infinite variability. Starting with the liver and soon to expand to other organs including the heart, lungs and kidneys, AIE enables simulation developers, educators, and researchers to input key parameters and generate anatomies at unprecedented speed and scale.

“Dynamic, variable anatomy is the backbone of medical simulation and healthcare R&D,” said Richard Vincent, founder and CEO of Fundamental XR. “The Anatomy Inference Engine removes one of the biggest barriers to innovation by reducing creation time from weeks to moments. This doesn’t just accelerate time-to-market for education and training, it potentially opens new frontiers for clinical trials, synthetic datasets, and medical device development.”

From weeks of work to minutes of modelling

With AIE Beta, creating a simulation is simple and takes just a few clicks. Clinicians or educators select:

Patient parameters – age , sex, body size, and other demographic details.

age sex, body size, and other demographic details. Disease parameters – the primary disease condition (e.g., cirrhosis, autoimmune hepatitis, alcohol-related liver disease) along with additional comorbidities or variations (e.g., steatosis levels, fibrosis stages).

In moments, the AIE generates a complete 3D anatomical model that reflects the chosen inputs, including form, texture, and pathology. What once took weeks of expert modelling can now be achieved instantly, opening the door to endless variations of patient-specific or condition-specific anatomy at scale.

Possibilities at scale

The AIE BETA has the ability to create infinite anatomical variations, giving partners the freedom to model real-world variability, rare pathologies, or even patient-specific scenarios. By dramatically cutting production times, it not only makes simulations more realistic but also reduces costs and unlocks entirely new possibilities for healthcare innovation.

From education to clinical impact

While initially designed to supercharge medical and surgical simulation by giving educators rapid access to highly variable and realistic anatomy, the implications extend far beyond training. By producing realistic anatomy on demand, AIE offers powerful new application potential:

Clinical Trials: Rapidly generating anatomies to support trial recruitment, stratification, and modelling.

Rapidly generating anatomies to support trial recruitment, stratification, and modelling. Medical Devices: Providing synthetic yet realistic anatomical datasets for device design, validation, and regulatory testing.

Providing synthetic yet realistic anatomical datasets for device design, validation, and regulatory testing. Pharmaceutical R&D: Enabling large-scale, parameterised organ and pathology modelling to accelerate drug development and safety testing.

Enabling large-scale, parameterised organ and pathology modelling to accelerate drug development and safety testing. Publishing & Education: Democratising access to high-fidelity anatomical models for medical schools, training centres, and researchers worldwide.

“The ability to generate accurate, patient-specific anatomy in minutes is a true game changer,” continued Vincent. “We’re standing at a new frontier in healthcare innovation; one where synthetic data and infinite anatomical variability can accelerate progress in ways we may not even know yet. The Anatomy Inference Engine is a powerful new tool, and I’m excited to see how the industry will harness it to advance education, clinical trials, and medical device development.”