Gifthealth acquires Occam Health Services

Gifthealth has announced its acquisition of Occam Health Services creating the "first-of-its-kind" digital pharmacy platform and patient access hub solution.

Gifthealth is a direct-to-patient partner for manufacturers and a pioneer in digital-first brand experiences. Integrating with Occam’s high-touch, personalised model positions the combined company to cut through today’s patient journey.

Serving more than six million patients annually across 20 brands – including low-cost therapies at high volumes and lower-volume specialty and rare medicines – Gifthealth + Occam drives new patient access benchmarks:

Dispense rates 50% higher than industry averages

Refill success 1.5 times national averages

Customer satisfaction scores >90% compared to 77% industry-wide

95% delivered to doorstep within 1 day vs. 6 days

The combined organisation is designed to power these outcomes with a single partner platform bringing life-science breakthroughs straight to patients with automated prescription routing, direct and partner pharmacy dispensing, real-time pricing transparency, and multi-channel patient engagement.

The Gifthealth solution is customisable to brand-specific business rules and replaces a patchwork of hub vendors. It activates when a prescriber selects the digital pharmacy from any electronic health record dropdown and routes each script to the lowest patient cost in-network option – either a Gifthealth dispensing pharmacy or pharmacy partner.

“Gifthealth and Occam deliver a ready-now digital and human-touch solution built for manufacturers - one that works with established supply chain realities but can also challenge misaligned incentives that lead to high friction for patients,” said Parkinson, CEO of Gifthealth. “The combination arrives just as innovators confront a push for direct-to-patient pricing and consumers demanding dramatically improved patient journey and pharmacy experiences.”

More than 175,000 prescribers across multiple specialties use the combined company platform to help their patients receive medicines faster and stay on therapy longer.

The new company will be led by a senior team, including Chip Parkinson, a healthcare innovation veteran with leadership roles in pharma, diagnostics, health plans, and Fortune 50 pharmacy benefit consulting.

“The combination of Gift and Occam is exciting because it merges Gifthealth’s rapidly growing, technology-first platform and Occam’s high-touch hub expertise to create the industry’s largest and most versatile digital access solution,” said Neil Vangala, managing director, Eir Partners and Director at Gifthealth. “Our ability to serve brands ranging from low-WAC, high volume to higher-WAC, lower volume medicines is a gamechanger for large portfolio manufacturers.”