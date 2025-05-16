Honeywell AI-assisted recall software helps reduce recall impact

Honeywell has introduced TrackWise Recall Management, a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted platform that redefines how life sciences manufacturers proactively manage product recalls in order to improve patient safety and minimise business impact of these events.

× Expand Andrey Suslov Shutterstock

In the first quarter of 2024, medical device and pharmaceutical recalls increased by 13.8% quarter-over-quarter to 296 recalls, impacting countless patients who rely on high quality, life-saving products daily. These recall events can cause financial and reputational implications for life sciences companies if not solved in a timely manner. To help manufacturers effectively navigate recalls, TrackWise Recall Management is designed to enable organisations to quickly address and manage recalls from first signal through final resolution, transforming the process with streamlined protective measures for companies and their patients.

TrackWise Recall Management can significantly reduce recall impact by more accurately bounding the recall of affected batches. It can also reduce execution time from weeks to minutes by replacing manual spreadsheets with automated workflows, helping to reduce downtime traditionally caused by these large-scale events. By integrating data across systems and departments, the platform enables manufacturers to leverage real-time monitoring of regulatory compliance and helps them to streamline communications among stakeholders during crucial moments of decision-making.

“Honeywell’s innovative TrackWise platform continues to evolve to better serve the heavily regulated life sciences industry and its critical need to safely manufacture and distribute life-changing products,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. “Our new recall management system leverages advanced automation to not only enhance compliance but also ensure that patient and consumer safety remains at the forefront of our partners’ operations.”

TrackWise Recall Management combines flexible signal detection, decision and execution capabilities with regulatory reporting that can be adapted to meet the specific needs of each manufacturer. The solution integrates with existing systems to enable real-time visibility across product suites to help life sciences organisations make informed, data-driven recall decisions that put patient safety first.