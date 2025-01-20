Honeywell enables transformation of manufacturing with TrackWise Life Sciences Platform

Honeywell has introduced the TrackWise Life Sciences Platform, a purpose-built solution designed to revolutionise the way life sciences organisations approach integrated manufacturing and quality management, through digital transformation and advanced automation.

× Expand TippaPatt Shutterstock

Combining the digital and physical worlds, TrackWise addresses critical needs across quality, manufacturing, and post-market activities through an integrated open ecosystem.

In the increasingly complex life sciences landscape, companies face unique challenges when managing their production and quality processes. The new platform offers a lightweight, modular architecture that helps mitigate the limitations of legacy digital solutions. By integrating quality, manufacturing and insights, TrackWise fosters medical product excellence at scale, facilitating the accelerated scale-up, technical transfer and production of biopharmaceutical, device or combination products while enabling customers to comply with industry standards.

"Enhancing the agility, effectiveness, and resilience of quality and manufacturing processes is crucial for Life Science organisations facing unprecedented market changes," said Daniel R. Matlis, president of Axendia, a leading Life Science Analyst firm. "Utilising innovative technology platforms will help improve product quality, meet global demand, and support new modalities while complying with evolving regulations."

The TrackWise Life Sciences platform features four essential solutions:

TrackWise Quality: This provides core quality capabilities through its comprehensive quality management suite, supported by embedded AI to enhance quality processes. TrackWise Manufacturing: A robust solution for digitising manufacturing processes, that automates and optimises numerous functions to enhance operational efficiency and reliability. TrackWise Apps: A library of rapid deployment applications designed for specific life sciences use cases, such as Recall Management, a solution customers may utilise to better safeguard patient health These applications may be used to improve business processes and patient outcomes while offering the flexibility to integrate and host partner applications through Open APIs. TrackWise Services: This suite delivers both digital and professional services to customers to better provide secure and effective management of the system, adapting to the evolving needs of life sciences organisations.

“In a high-stakes industry like life sciences, there is a great need for organisations to adopt digital solutions within their operations to enable safe and effective manufacturing of drugs, medical devices, and other life-saving products” said Sunil Pandita, VPGM of Honeywell Life Sciences. “The launch of Honeywell’s TrackWise platform is a significant milestone for digitalising and automating such an important global industry.”

A key feature of TrackWise is its ultra-lightweight deployment capability. With a low-code software-defined automation layer, the platform can be operational in days rather than months. The TrackWise platform’s footprint is smaller than the next best alternative, solidifying its position as a life sciences platform that encompasses full lifecycle quality, manufacturing, and facility automation.

TrackWise Manufacturing’s precision control systems also offer high-precision closed-loop controls that may be used to seamlessly integrate manufacturing systems and facilities with quality initiatives, delivering out-of-the-box integration and reducing deployment times