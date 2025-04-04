Honeywell unveils AI-assisted automation platform

Honeywell has introduced TrackWise Manufacturing, an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted, cloud-native platform designed to transform how life sciences companies manage, automate and digitalise operations.

× Expand Anggalih Prasetya Shutterstock 2498421665 Digital brain with circuit and AI cocept. 3D Rendering.

Trackwise Manufacturing is one of the first in the life sciences industry to offer a new approach to workflow management that bridges the gap between the digital and physical manufacturing environments.

Most organisations in the life sciences manufacturing sector still rely on paper-based methods for workflow management, leading to errors and inefficiencies that cause data to go unused and can delay the introduction of new drugs, resulting in profit loss per drug. To address these challenges, TrackWise Manufacturing enables organisations to digitise operations and automate workflows through AI-assisted processes that can help companies to bring drugs to market faster and safer.

The solution is built on a new containerised platform that allows software applications to run consistently across different computing environments, eliminating the need for complex, siloed integrations. As a result, manufacturers can achieve greater flexibility and efficiency, allowing them to respond quicker to business needs and regulatory changes.

“TrackWise Manufacturing is designed to advance the industry’s siloed systems by leveraging Honeywell’s extensive expertise in automation technologies and life science compliance,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. “By embedding AI-assisted workflows, we are leveraging automation to help life science manufacturers reduce technology transfer times and get products to patients faster.”

By harnessing the capabilities of TrackWise Manufacturing, organisations can not only optimise process execution but can also safeguard operational continuity. The platform’s containerised architecture supports flexibility and adaptability, empowering manufacturers to adjust swiftly to evolving market demands while staying compliant with regulatory requirements.

"In the face of economic pressures, shifting market demands, and evolving regulatory requirements, the Life Sciences industry is at an inflection point,” said Daniel R. Matlis, president and founder at Axendia. “Industry leaders must seize the opportunity to transform and leverage technological advancements to unify digital quality and manufacturing. Embracing modern technologies, Industry can significantly enhance operational effectiveness, improve product quality, streamline regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market."

The platform leverages Honeywell's established Unit Operations Controller (UOC) for critical control functions while seamlessly embedding an industry-first quality framework that promotes true quality-by-design manufacturing. By embedding quality metrics into the manufacturing process, this framework changes how manufacturers handle production and compliance, which can ultimately result in faster time to market for products.

TrackWise Manufacturing expands on Honeywell’s TrackWise platform and its 30-year quality management legacy that has helped life sciences organisations get safe products to market in a timely manner. The platform’s launch marks a significant leap forward in the evolution of manufacturing technology, unifying various operational functions to streamline processes, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate product time-to-market.