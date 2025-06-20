Human Data Sciences launches breakthrough in comparative outcomes research

Human Data Sciences (HDS), the UK-based medtech company behind the real-world data analytics platform Livingstone, has launched a landmark update to the platform that enables researchers to conduct comparative outcomes studies across multiple endpoints simultaneously.

× Expand Human Data Sciences

This new capability arrives at a critical time for the life sciences industry, particularly in Europe, where the implementation of the EU Joint Clinical Assessment Regulation (EU HTA) is creating increased demand for rapid comparative effectiveness data to support regulatory decisions. This comparative outcome study update offers a rapid, automated, and scientifically rigorous solution for generating comparative evidence at scale.

“This update introduces a step-change in how comparative outcomes analyses can be conducted,” says Rhiannon Thomason, CEO of Human Data Sciences. “It enables researchers to evaluate multiple outcomes—such as relative survival, hospitalisation, or treatment benefits—simultaneously and systematically across real-world datasets. This is the first time such multi-endpoint comparisons have been fully automated for use in regulatory and HEOR contexts.”

HDS brings together a team of data and research scientists to provide analysis of complex patient data for the life science industry. It uses scientifically validated proprietary data analysis techniques and models built over many years to provide researchers with insights into the most complex health questions.

The company is also starting to integrate a new LLM AI tool into its Livingstone platform to enable a wider group of pharmaceutical and research professionals to conduct automated studies that will accelerate drug development by comparing effectiveness.

A novel technical advance in comparative analytics

Traditional comparative outcomes studies are time-consuming, often relying on manual cohort construction, inconsistent statistical methods, and singular endpoint evaluations. Livingstone automates the entire process. By applying standardised risk adjustment, longitudinal tracking, and validated real-world endpoints across all outcomes of interest, the platform ensures that results are both reproducible and transparent—essential features for submission to health authorities and HTA bodies.

The platform draws on high-quality real-world data, including anonymised UK patient records from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). Users can compare disease trajectories and intervention outcomes across defined cohorts and timeframes, with built-in outputs for burden of illness, epidemiology, resource use, and cost modelling.

“This functionality gives users the ability to construct and compare patient journeys across multiple clinical outcomes in real time,” said Thomason. “For HEOR professionals and regulators alike, it offers a radically improved evidence base—fast, reproducible, and scientifically validated.”

Early adopters of Livingstone include major pharmaceutical manufacturers using the platform to support early market access planning, global HTA submissions, and comparative safety evaluations in the EU, LATAM, and APAC regions. The analytical platform’s ability to generate regulator-ready outputs has already proven valuable for teams navigating diverse jurisdictional requirements.

The comparative outcomes module builds on HDS’s 2024 innovation, which enabled same-day fixed-price RWE studies—a capability that remains unique in the sector. This enabled feasibility assessments using CPRD data; burden of illness and epidemiological profiling; and resource utilisation and cost-of-care studies.