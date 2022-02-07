IgniteData partners with ZS to improve clinical research efficiency

Digital health start-up IgniteData has entered into a strategic partnership with professional services firm ZS to improve the efficiency of clinical research.

The companies will work together to enhance interoperability between electronic health records (EHR) and core research applications such as electronic data capture (EDC) systems. The goal is to improve the efficiency of patient data collection for research institutions and sponsors within the context of clinical research.

IgniteData will offer its Archer application for the project, which acts as a virtual research assistant for clinical studies. The system is able to transfer clinically validated patient data from EHR systems already in place at research institutions to study sponsors for their enrolled patients.

It's hoped that this will help expedite pharmaceutical product and therapy innovation and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

“ZS’s vision is to transform what tomorrow’s research ecosystem looks like,” stated Pratap Khedkar, CEO of ZS. “We are committed to driving forward innovations that accelerate this transformation and enable better health outcomes for patients. This partnership is a step in that direction. IgniteData’s Archer application is a unique solution with enormous potential to accelerate clinical, medical and scientific innovations more broadly across healthcare and life sciences.”

“IgniteData has been operating at the intersection of healthcare and clinical research for some time, and it is here, now more so than ever, that we believe the greatest opportunity exists to transform clinical trial delivery. Even though more than half of the data required for a trial already exists in the patients’ electronic medical records, this data is often manually transcribed into clinical trial systems, wasting huge staff resources as a result,” said Dan Hydes, CEO and co-founder of IgniteData. “Archer presents an incredible opportunity to improve the quality of trial operations by automating data extraction, eliminating human errors, reducing trial times and easing patient burden, ultimately helping to bring life-changing drugs to patients quicker. IgniteData is delighted to be in partnership with ZS on this mission.”

As an early adopter of Archer technology, Dr Wai Keong Wong, chief research information officer at University College London Hospitals (UCLH), said: “We remain highly focused on harnessing our investment in Epic, our EHR, and progressing our data standardisation initiatives to increase efficiency, reduce errors and free up valuable time for our highly trained research staff to support patients and other research participants. It’s a true-win-win for so many.” He continued, “Innovation is key for the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre funded research centers such as UCLH, and we believe that partnerships should catalyse other healthcare organisations to digitise faster and adopt data standards, leading to richer, more dynamic and more impact-oriented research as a result.”