IMA expands its focus on Artificial Intelligence

IMA has created two new centres of expertise within the organisation: the IMA AI LAB and Embedded Data Machines.

Their mission is to consolidate and expand the use of AI across several fronts - from integrating intelligent functionalities into machines and plants, to advanced data collection and analysis, to the development of predictive algorithms and advanced tools for support and technical assistance. Special focus will be given to enhancing advanced troubleshooting through intelligent systems capable of anticipating, diagnosing, and resolving anomalies with increasing speed and precision.

This further development and implementation of AI stems from the consolidation and structuring of various initiatives, now unified and strengthened within the two new entities. It complements ongoing activities that employ AI to enhance customer training programs and to develop and implement digital twins created by the Group - tools that allow the simulation of complex scenarios and improve technical and operational learning in virtual environments.

“Artificial Intelligence for IMA is not an experiment, but a clear direction. We have decided to structure our expertise to accelerate the development of solutions that improve the performance, reliability, and service quality of our technologies” said Dario Rea, director of research and innovation at IMA Group. “We are moving along multiple axes: connectivity, automation, troubleshooting, training. And we do so with a key principle: AI must serve work, not complicate it. It must generate value, not overhead. It must be responsible, useful, and transparent.”

With this initiative, IMA strengthens its pragmatic approach to innovation and reaffirms its commitment to being not just a technology provider, but an evolutionary partner for its customers.