LCP Health Analytics launches new Medicines Oracle tool

LCP has developed a new platform, Medicines Oracle, that will aid in understanding how medicines are used across the NHS.

× Expand Mareks Perkons Shutterstock

Using AI technology, the tool allows users to track NHS medicines usage across all GP practices and NHS hospitals, map these against health metrics, and dig deep into understanding variation in medicines use. This will be particularly helpful for stakeholders in medicines optimisation and usage, such as pharma companies and ICB and national commissioners.

The tool can also analyse prescription trends alongside disease prevalence and NHS performance metrics, meaning that NHS and industry stakeholders will better be able to understand variation and inequalities and ultimately help better target their research and development.

Ben Bray, partner in LCP’s Health Analytics team, said: “Medicines Oracle is a groundbreaking tool that could be a game changer for open NHS data, making insights about how medicines are used in the NHS accessible in a way that has never been possible before. It makes analysing the data quicker and more efficient and will be easier to share across organisations.”

“Evolving technology has real power in the health field to give smarter insights and enhance decision making. For pharmaceutical companies, this could mean helping to better target research to support developing medicines fit for the evolving health landscape and for NHS users to give them powerful tools for medicines optimisation.”