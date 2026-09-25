Leica Biosystems brings Tempus pathology products to Aperio AI Store

Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company, announced the addition of two Paige digital pathology AI-enabled products from Tempus to its growing Aperio AI Store—a unified, interoperable digital pathology platform that provides multiple AI-powered applications in a single interface.

Designed to simplify adoption and accelerate the use of advanced image analysis, the Aperio AI Store helps turn complex pathology images into actionable research insights that could ultimately drive the future of patient care.

By bringing leading partner applications into a streamlined workflow, the Aperio AI Store helps laboratories and researchers generate insights from pathology images more efficiently and at scale, supporting broader adoption of computational pathology and helping unlock the full value of digital pathology data for cancer research.

The newly available products include Paige PanCancer Detect, a research application designed to identify suspicious areas across more than 40 cancer types, powered by Tempus’ pathology foundation model. The release also features Paige Prostate, a suite of AI-powered research applications—including Paige Prostate Detect, Paige Prostate Grade & Quantify, and Paige Perineural Invasion—that support the assessment of prostate cancer features in H&E-stained whole slide images. Both products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic or clinical use.

As digital pathology adoption grows, pathologists need AI tools that integrate naturally into existing workflows. The Aperio AI Store is designed to simplify and scale AI adoption by bringing partner algorithms directly into the Aperio HALO AP software workflow. Instead of navigating separate software interfaces for each algorithm or vendor, users can access a broad and growing selection of curated AI applications through one consistent experience. For laboratories evaluating multiple AI tools across diverse case types, this approach can help reduce complexity and support more efficient adoption.

“Nearly one year after launch, the Aperio AI Store is helping move AI in digital pathology from individual applications toward a more connected and scalable experience,” said Naveen Chandra, vice president and general manager of digital pathology at Leica Biosystems. “Tempus brings highly differentiated AI capabilities to our ecosystem, giving laboratories more choice while allowing them to access these technologies within a workflow they already know. This is an important step toward making AI more practical, scalable, and ultimately more impactful in pathology.”

Available exclusively through the Aperio HALO AP image management system, the Aperio AI Store has gained momentum since its U.S. launch in October 2025 by offering a practical suite of AI tools within a pathologist-centric, interoperable digital pathology workspace.

“Our collaboration with Leica Biosystems allows us to bring our AI-enabled computational pathology products directly into the daily workflows of more researchers worldwide,” said Razik Yousfi, senior vice president and general manager of AI products at Tempus. “By embedding the Paige offerings into the Aperio HALO AP software ecosystem, we are making advanced image analysis more accessible, seamless, and actionable for oncology research.”

The new applications will be showcased alongside Leica Biosystems' broader portfolio of digital pathology and workflow innovations at the Digital Pathology Association's Pathology Visions 2026, taking place 16-18th October in San Diego, California. Attendees can visit booth 401 to experience live demonstrations, engage with Leica Biosystems experts, and explore how the company's flexible, end-to-end solutions help laboratories of all sizes deliver high-quality pathology insights that drive research breakthroughs and better patient outcomes.