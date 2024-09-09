Newcells Biotech launches Lung Ciliary Beat Frequency assay

× Expand Newcells Biotech

Newcells Biotech, a leading drug discovery partner specialising in the development of in vitro models and bespoke assay services to improve the prediction of in vivo human outcomes, has announced the launch of its proprietary CiliaBeat software and application in a Lung Ciliary Beat Frequency Analysis assay.

The cutting-edge software enables researchers to assess the effect of drugs and chemicals on the function of the ciliated cells within the lung small airways. The technology has been extensively validated using Newcells’ physiologically-relevant and established small airway epithelial cell (SAEC) model, demonstrating high sensitivity and predictiveness for safety and efficacy in pre-clinical drug development.

Launching alongside CiliaBeat and designed to harness the full capabilities of the software, Newcells’ Lung Ciliary Beat Frequency Analysis assay expands the Company’s services portfolio. The new, functionally-validated assay generates reliable and predictive in vitro data on the activity of the beating cilia within the airways.

It allows the assessment of dosing on mucus clearance, cilia function and evaluation of drug efficacy in reversing disease-like conditions. These parameters are particularly important to inform discovery and development for new drugs targeting lung conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), bronchiectasis, as well as the impact of airborne chemicals.

Developed to address a market gap for a software with high sensitivity, stability and speed, CiliaBeat complements the Company’s recently launched high-content and high-throughput imaging suite, further strengthening Newcells’ position to provide market-leading imaging capabilities and meet growing customer demand for more data-rich and predictive preclinical studies.

The robust software is capable of rapid and unbiased analysis, maximising video inputs of beating ciliated cells whilst also minimising background noise. The high-definition videos are captured using an optimised set-up for increased sensitivity, generating accurate and in-depth datasets to accelerate programmes and inform lead compound selection, including for fast-acting drugs.

Dr Mike Nicholds, CEO and Co-Founder, Newcells Biotech, said: “Our team is highly experienced in development of robust and predictive assays for drugs targeting the lung. CiliaBeat complements our existing capabilities, giving customers more options to gain physiologically-relevant insights into this crucial organ type.

"We prioritise innovation, driving forward the scale and depth of offerings to customers, to support faster, more informed decision-making and accelerate their drug development processes. Building on our cutting-edge imaging suite, the new ciliary beat frequency assay does just that, enabling us to provide predictive data that optimises our customers development pathway.”