Optibrium expands UK headquarters

Optibrium, a developer of software for drug discovery, has expanded its UK headquarters with a move to larger premises on Cambridge Innovation Park North.

× Expand Shutterstock Skyline sunset panorama of Cambridge city in England. United Kingdom

The new facilities accommodate Optibrium's accelerated growth and ongoing recruitment efforts to support the continued success and development of the company's technology focused on improving the efficiency and productivity of the drug discovery process.

Over 170 organisations worldwide, including leading pharmaceutical companies, deploy Optibrium's computational drug discovery technology in their research programs. Its lead product, StarDrop, is a suite of integrated software for small molecule design, optimisation, and data analysis to enhance the speed and productivity of the drug discovery process. Cerella, Optibrium's artificial intelligence platform, provides project teams with insights from drug discovery data to maximise the success of preclinical discovery projects.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Optibrium also has offices in Boston and San Francisco, USA.

Optibrium's CEO Matt Segall said: "The space will enable us to accommodate new employees and provide the exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth plans. We look forward to welcoming new, highly talented software specialists and scientists dedicated to delivering our best-in-class in silico technologies and Artificial Intelligence platforms."