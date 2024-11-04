PCI wins Supply Chain Excellence Award for digital clinical trials platform

Key Highlights:

PCI wins Supply Chain Excellence Award for digital platform to manage clinical trials and commercial lifespan management.

The company's pci | bridgeTM enhances supply chain visibility and reduces time spent on manual activities such as forecasting, inventory management, reporting, supplier management and document sharing.

The award was bestowed by logistics-focused publishing company Akabo Media at a ceremony in mid-October. Nominees were judged based on criteria including business benefits, collaborative elements, innovation and overall project execution.

PCI Pharma Services, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on biopharma’s most complex therapies, has earned a Supply Chain Excellence Award USA for an innovative digital solution for clinical trials and commercial lifespan management. The company’s pci | bridgeTM platform significantly streamlines the complexities of clinical trials through comprehensive tools for overseeing the intricate trial journey and subsequent commercial launch and lifespan.

PCI has been embarking on a five-year digital transformation journey to achieve elevated customer service through technological innovation, modernisation and security. The award was bestowed by logistics-focused publishing company Akabo Media at a ceremony in mid-October. Nominees were judged based on criteria including business benefits, collaborative elements, innovation and overall project execution.

Among the distinguishing elements of pci | bridgeTM is its collaborative-from-conception design. PCI worked in close concert with four prominent customers to identify key pain points and corresponding solves, resulting in a solution that enhances supply chain visibility and reduces the time devoted to historically manual activities like forecasting, inventory management, simple reporting, supplier management, document sharing, and distribution visibility. All facets of pci | bridgeTM serve to elevate automation and support digital transformation efforts.

Another key differentiator is immediacy. Unlike systems that update data once daily, pci | bridgeTM aggregates real-time information across three pivotal operational domains – inventory, production, and distribution – providing up-to-date data access. The ability to generate real-time reports concerning these three critical operations allows the platform to cater to the diverse, varying data analysis requirements throughout a drug product’s clinical trial period and commercial lifespan. While many clinical trial management platforms deal exclusively with inventory management, the expanded scope inherent in pci | bridgeTM allows the CDMO’s customers to utilise the solution straight through a product’s commercial launch – and beyond.

According to Wayne Hull, chief digital and technology officer for PCI Pharma Services: “PCI has the privilege of partnering with pharmaceutical companies eager to embrace digital transformation in critical areas, including drug development processes, manufacturing operations and patient care. With pci | bridgeTM, we’ve collaborated with customers to bring the same automation-centric efficiencies and transparency to clinical trials and commercial launches. We’re exceptionally proud of our ever-evolving platform, and are grateful for its recognition as a next-generation pharma supply chain solution.”

Since the initial launch of pci | bridgeTM, PCI has evolved the platform with a steady cadence of feature releases to improve user experience. Often based on direct user feedback, these updates have spanned the platform’s purview from inventory and distribution to production aspects such as scheduling, project oversight and document management. PCI also has implemented integrations with convenient digital tools, including DocuSign and Smartsheet, that help avoid oversights and best assure projects stay on time and on track.

To date, pci | bridgeTM has supported over 5,000 clinical and commercial products, connecting more than 450 clients and 1,350 unique users per month with comprehensive, real-time supply chain data. In the coming year PCI will invest significantly in additional enhancements, with feature sets including expanded visibility into the product lot release life cycle; a new demand planning and forecasting submission interface; and the introduction of electronic forms and other digitised solutions that further enhance ease and transparency.