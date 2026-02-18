PumasAI has announced the release of Pumas version 2.8, designed to bring advancements in clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics.

The latest version integrates the recently launched PumasAide, enabling artificial intelligence (AI) coding agents to connect directly to live Pumas sessions, alongside powerful new estimation methods and expanded modelling capabilities.

Within Pumas 2.8, pharmaceutical and biotech teams can perform nonlinear mixed effects (NLME) modelling, optimal design, Bayesian analyses, Expectation Maximisation based analysis, clinical trial simulations, machine learning, non-compartmental analysis, and bioequivalence studies within one integrated software environment. By consolidating workflows inside a single platform, organisations can avoid productivity loss, reduce the cost of maintaining multiple software systems, and access the latest innovative technologies in one place. The result is greater efficiency and more time focused on scientific thinking.

“This release brings true AI integration to pharmacometrics,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, co-founder and CEO of PumasAI. “By connecting intelligent coding agents to real-time modelling sessions, we are transforming how scientists explore, build, and communicate their results.”

Major features in the Pumas 2.8 release include:

Integrated PumasAide: Connect coding agents directly to Pumas sessions to generate, execute, and refine models within the user’s coding environment.

Connect coding agents directly to Pumas sessions to generate, execute, and refine models within the user’s coding environment. Monte Carlo Expectation Maximisation (MCEM) : A new estimation method available for regular models defined using @model, expanding flexibility for complex NLME analyses.

: A new estimation method available for regular models defined using @model, expanding flexibility for complex NLME analyses. Variational Expectation Maximisation (VEM) : An additional estimation method for regular @model workflows, providing alternative approaches for efficient parameter estimation.

: An additional estimation method for regular @model workflows, providing alternative approaches for efficient parameter estimation. FiniteMarkov Distribution: Enables modelling of discrete time finite state Markov processes directly within Pumas, supporting advanced disease progression and state transition analyses.

Enables modelling of discrete time finite state Markov processes directly within Pumas, supporting advanced disease progression and state transition analyses. Platform Enhancements: Additional improvements and refinements across modelling, simulation, and performance, as detailed in the official Pumas 2.8 release notes.

Dr. Ivaturi added, “Clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics are entering a new era where intelligent systems work alongside scientists to amplify insight, not replace it. With Pumas 2.8, we are building the foundation for a future where modeling, simulation, and AI operate as one continuous engine for discovery, helping teams move faster, think deeper, and ultimately bring better therapies to patients sooner.”