Recipharm launches platform for Quality by Design

Recipharm announced the launch of ReciPredict, a platform for Quality by Design (QbD), designed to transform the landscape of drug product development, tech transfer and manufacturing.

× Expand VRVIRUS Shutterstock

With its combination and systematic application of material sciences, statistical tools and modelling and simulation, ReciPredict promises to deliver unparalleled efficiency and reliability to the pharmaceutical industry, by streamlining the product development cycle, from initial formulation through to manufacturing.

Dr. Uwe Hanenberg, PhD, head of product implementation, said: “ReciPredict accelerates the journey of new drugs to the clinical stage by 3-6 months, substantially expediting the drug development process. It also offers significant cost savings by reducing API consumption by 30% to 70%. Another crucial advantage is that applying ReciPredict de-risks tech transfers by identifying the right parameters for best process robustness, consequently achieving consistent and high-quality results. This is a win-win for our customers and for patients, as it helps bring new drugs to market faster.”

ReciPredict combines expertise in data science and statistics with powerful modelling and statistical tools. By leveraging advanced statistical models, ReciPredict connects critical process parameters, material attributes and drug product quality attributes. This comprehensive understanding enables Quality by Design with precise prediction of quality attributes based on material properties and process parameters.

Uwe Hanenberg said: “ReciPredict offers an unparalleled understanding of materials and processes, enabling faster and more efficient drug development. As such, it provides great efficiencies by solving complex problems in product development, tech transfers, and routine manufacturing. Our key capabilities include an expert data science and statistics team, advanced modelling tools, comprehensive statistical tools, powder characterisation (FT4, Accupyc, BET, and more), and a Style One Evo compression and compaction simulator. These features collectively ensure that ReciPredict stands out as a robust and reliable platform in the pharmaceutical industry.”

ReciPredict can be utilised across various stages and aspects of drug development and manufacturing, including: product development, trial design and DoE, data analysis, In Silico formulations, tech transfers and process & formulation optimisation. ReciPredict is versatile and can be applied to all sites, products and technologies, making it an invaluable tool for any pharmaceutical company looking to enhance their drug development and manufacturing processes.