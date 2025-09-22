Sapio Sciences introduces 3rd-generation ELN

For nearly two decades, ELNs have been limited to recording and documenting research, with some tools recently evolving to model and analyse data. These traditional ELNs remain difficult to use, rigid, and leave most of the burden on scientists. Sapio’s AI Lab Notebook (AILN) is designed to change that.

It supports scientists at every step, from simple requests such as accessing and searching data to complex tasks like designing and building experiments from a existing protocols or analysing results with embedded scientific methods. It even goes further to invoke powerful scientific processes to accelerate therapeutic pipelines and decision making.

Sapio ELaiN is not an add-on. It is an AI-native platform that is scientifically fluent across R&D domains such as cheminformatics, bioinformatics, and structure-based design. With an expanding ecosystem of tools and agents, Sapio ELaiN captures every action with full provenance, ensuring decisions are explainable, repeatable, and compliant.

AI-powered capabilities

Sapio ELaiN brings advanced AI agents directly into the lab notebook, giving scientists access to sophisticated capabilities without leaving their workflow. At launch, these include:

Molecular docking simulation: Perform binding simulations between compounds and targets to accelerate lead identification and optimisation — all within the notebook workspace.

Ad hoc data analytics: Instantly analyse and visualise complex data tables, uncovering trends, patterns, and insights that would otherwise remain hidden.

Codon optimisation: Automatically optimise genetic sequences for expression across different systems, reducing manual effort and accelerating molecular biology workflows.

Small molecule analysis: Plan retrosynthesis routes, predict toxicity and solubility, and assess buyability with AI-powered chemistry tools integrated directly into the notebook.

Protocol-based experimentation: Build and execute experiments directly from protocol descriptions in text form, with AI assistance for setup, optimisation, and troubleshooting throughout.

Expanding capabilities: A continuous development pipeline ensures new scientific functions are added regularly, guided by customer feedback and emerging research techniques.

Many Sapio Sciences customers are already embracing AI to transform laboratory efficiency. LabConnect recently launched LIMSConnect (based on the Sapio Platform) to replace manual, fragmented workflows with a fully digital, AI-enabled environment tailored to the organisation’s operational complexity.

Stop note taking and start discovering. Sapio ELaiN is available to use today. View a demo of Sapio ELaiN here, or contact Sapio here.