Servier adopts Veeva OpenData globally to scale AI

Veeva Systems has announced that Servier is standardising customer reference data across more than 80 countries with Veeva OpenData.

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Building on its global success with Veeva Link Key People, a French pharmaceutical company governed by a Foundation, is harmonising customer reference data and creating a unified foundation to scale AI.

“By centralising our customer reference data through Veeva OpenData, we aren't just improving our current processes, we are building the global, AI-ready data foundation that will redefine how we work,” said Liam Hanrahan, director of world operations excellence at Servier. “A globally unified semantic layer and Veeva Link connectivity gives our affiliates the high-quality insights to reach the right HCPs in each market, driving efficiency to scale AI globally.”

With OpenData and Link Key People, Servier equips its global commercial and medical teams with connected data, driving faster insights and quicker action across the organisation.

“The industry fails to scale 89% of AI initiatives due to data challenges,” said Kilian Weiss, president, Link and OpenData at Veeva. “Servier demonstrates strong industry leadership by addressing this with a standard data-first approach to AI across all regions. With OpenData as the basis for its harmonised global data foundation, Servier can scale more effective, AI-driven commercial execution.”

Veeva OpenData is part of Veeva Data Cloud, which includes Veeva Link and Veeva Compass. OpenData unifies customer reference data globally, replaces fragmented silos, and drives the consistency required for scaling advanced analytics and AI.