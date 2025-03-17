Systech launches ai-powered authentication solution for pharma industry

Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover and a provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, has announced the launch of UniSecure artAI, an AI-powered authentication solution designed to safeguard brands, ensure packaging quality and protect patients.

As a fully cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, artAI leverages existing packaging artwork and AI applications – like machine vision, machine learning and neural networks – to deliver real-time results and forensic analytics that help combat critical challenges for life sciences companies and pharmaceutical brands.

“We are thrilled to introduce artAI, a ground-breaking offering that underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to challenges ranging from counterfeiting and diversion to upholding the highest level of quality,” said Sreedhar Patnala, general manager, Systech. “artAI enables brands to quickly identify and resolve issues and roll out packaging quality checks and counterfeit protection at scale. It is easy to use, does not require packaging changes, can be deployed rapidly and provides immediate value.”

Counterfeit medicine trafficking is one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises, with the illicit, fraudulent or substandard drug market generating up to an estimated €412 billion each year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Brands also face the challenge of false counterfeits due to flaws in packaging quality inspection. artAI serves dual functionality by enabling detection of these issues before the product is shipped and delivering corrective analytics for quality control.

artAI uses advanced machine vision and machine learning to create a digital blueprint of key packaging artwork features, enabling precise verification and quality inspection through pattern recognition. The solution includes an easy-to-use mobile application for simple product scanning and a robust forensic platform to quickly get to the root of the problem. With advanced analytics and reporting, artAI significantly reduces the resources required to identify and resolve critical issues.