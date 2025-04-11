Teckro introduces Patient Data Return product

Teckro has introduced its new Patient Data Return feature, providing patients with seamless access to their medical reports while giving sponsors greater oversight into engagement levels.

× Expand raker Shutterstock Digital health concept.

With this latest enhancement, Teckro’s secure, user-friendly digital application now allows clinical trial participants to log in, access their assigned study documents, and share them with healthcare providers. The feature integrates directly into existing site workflows, ensuring that patient data can be managed and accessed efficiently at scale, all while aligning with global initiatives such as the TransCelerate Participant Data Return project. The solution is one of the few globally that enables patient data return at scale that is intuitive and mobile-first..

“Transparency in clinical trials is no longer optional—it’s an expectation,” said Gary Hughes, CEO of Teckro. “Patients should have easy access to their data, and sponsors need better visibility into how participants engage with trials. Our new feature simplifies both, helping sites and sponsors provide a better patient experience while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations and best practices.”

”Participants in a clinical trial should generally be facilitated, if they wish, to access their own data captured in the trial”, said Professor Brendan Buckley, chief medical officer of Teckro. “This bears on our basic personal right to access important data about ourselves, as well as contributing to the completeness of medical records. From a pragmatic point of view, trial participants are more likely to engage with more commitment if they feel true partnership in the study, and easy data access is a key part of this. However, the protection of highly sensitive health data is vital and is bound tightly in legislation such as HIPAA in the US and GDPR in the EU."

He continued: "It can be difficult and expensive to provide legally compliant access for participants to their trial data. Now Teckro has solved this problem. With confidentiality and data protection compliance engineered in, Teckro makes it simple for participants, solely through their own investigators, to access their data while maintaining their anonymity with all other parties. This is a significant step forward in partnering with the most important people in any trial; those who honour us with their trust by being participants”.

Why this matters now

Regulatory Focus on Patient Data Return – Global bodies, including ICH E6(R3), are emphasising better patient access to clinical trial data, requiring sponsors to implement patient-friendly solutions.

Growing Demand for Digital-First Clinical Trials – With the UK government’s Secure Data Environments MVP launching in 2025, sponsors must modernize their patient engagement strategies to meet transparency requirements.

Better Site Oversight & Compliance – Teckro’s integrated data return process ensures real-time sponsor insights into patient engagement, improving trial efficiency and data integrity.

The Patient Data Return feature is designed with participants in mind, ensuring they have clear, secure, and convenient access to their clinical trial information. Instead of navigating complex medical reports, patients receive easy-to-understand content that explains their data in a digestible format. Through Teckro’s secure platform, they can log in, view their study-related documents, and export their data to share with their GP or specialist. This not only improves personal health outcomes but also empowers patients to make more informed decisions about their care, reinforcing trust and engagement in the clinical trial process.

Already, Teckro has seen multiple pilot participants log in to access their information through the portal, enabling them to export and share clear, actionable insights with their personal medical professionals—ultimately improving their own health outcomes.

A proven track record in clinical trial digitisation

Teckro works with 7 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies across 19,600 study sites in 79 countries. Teckro are the only data-driven site performance solution for clinical trials, backed by the likes of Founder’s Fund and Sands Capital and founded by the team that previously founded Firecrest which was acquired by ICON, one of the world’s largest clinical research organisations.

Sponsors using Teckro see:

Higher patient engagement, with sites reporting up to 7x more interactions compared to traditional methods.

Greater efficiency, reducing administrative burden for site staff through automated patient data return workflows.

Improved retention and compliance, ensuring that study participants stay engaged and informed throughout the trial process.

Studies that follow best-practice achieve repeat monthly engagement from 70% of sites - up to 7 times more than traditional approaches and 23% higher recruitment rate for engaged sites.

Teckro’s user-centric approach to clinical trials has already streamlined site operations and improved study outcomes for leading pharma companies. Now, with Patient Data Return, it further strengthens the link between sponsors, sites, and patients—making clinical trials more transparent, efficient, and patient-friendly.