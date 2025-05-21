Unveiling new software products at Körber Software Pharma Open

Hosted by Körber, the Software Pharma Open under the theme “Max your PAS-X factor” supports customers in maximising the value of their PAS-X MES system, exploring the latest advancements in PAS-X software solutions and contributing feedback to help shape the future of the software.

× Expand Körber

The highlight of the Software Pharma Open is the unveiling of several new products from Körber Pharma, including the new NextGen PAS-X MES, AI-supported apps, and enhanced data-driven capabilities.

The agenda also features presentations from industry leaders such as CELLforCURE by SEQENS, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and MSD. Stephan Sigrist, founder of the think tank W.I.R.E., contributes a keynote on “Future developments in healthcare”.

Many of the participants are members of the PAS-X Community – a group of experts who collaborate with Körber on the ongoing development of the PAS-X software.

Overview new product launches

PAS-X MES 3.4

The new PAS-X MES 3.4 version facilitates pharma operations with a web-based, scalable platform, intuitive user experience, AI support, and smart tools for deployment, monitoring, and long-term lifecycle management. With the new NextGen Shopfloor (NGS), it supports equipment-specific MBRs (ESPs), covering Order Execution and Order Review. Operators benefit from a responsive user experience across all device types. New functions will be continuously added through future releases, following an agile, iterative approach.

PAS-X K.AI

A completely new addition to the PAS-X Suite is PAS-X K.AI, a web-based AI chatbot that simplifies the operation and management of PAS-X MES software products. By leveraging artificial intelligence in innovative ways, it boosts productivity, reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), and helps ensure the highest quality and compliance standards. The intuitive chat interface answers urgent questions within seconds and provides direct links to relevant documentation – offering a user experience similar to today’s familiar AI chat solutions.

PAS-X data access

PAS-X Data Access is a powerful data product that delivers unified, version-controlled access to PAS-X MES data for analytics and reporting. Logically decoupled from the MES core, PAS-X Data Access ensures schema consistency across MES versions. Physically decoupled, its qualified Change Data Capture (CDC) mechanism enables near real-time replication while preserving MES performance. With pre-built transformations and an integrated observability stack, data and analytics teams gain immediate access to contextualised MES data – ready for use and fully transparent from source to consumption.

Manufacturing Dashboards and digital twins

Körber also introduces Manufacturing Dashboards, delivering enterprise-wide visibility and real-time shop floor insights directly out of the box for PAS-X MES users. Built into the cloud-native PAS-X Savvy platform, these dashboards empower users with detailed insights into equipment usage, exception monitoring, and batch record review times. They also support semi-automated Continued Process Verification (CPV) by monitoring critical parameters like CPPs and CQAs in real time. Automated reporting, including APQRs, is built-in – reducing manual effort and boosting operational efficiency.

In addition, PAS-X Savvy’s Digital Twin is redefining process optimisation by using real-time MES and contextual data to drive improvements in quality and yield. A leading global pharmaceutical company has reported a remarkable 35% increase in biologics production yield – underscoring the transformative potential of this advanced technology.

PAS-X track & trace

The new PAS-X Track & Trace version V3 is a lean, functional complete, vendor-agnostic and cloud-native solution designed to simplify daily serialisation and aggregation operations. It features advanced technology with automatic scaling, streamlined deployment, and centralised system operation to support any type of deployment from on-premise to customer cloud and Software as a Service (SaaS). Customers benefit from reduced TCO, comprehensive lifecycle management, and a future-proof software solution.

PAS-X services

As PAS-X MES continues to evolve, so does its range of services, which support seamless implementation and simplifies the migration to PAS-X MES 3.4. New e-learning courses strengthen user readiness on the shop floor, helping to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, Körber provides hands-on support for MBR creation through a dedicated help desk led by experienced MBR specialists. Built on years of experience and best practices, the PAS-X Services use smart automation to relieve customers of routine tasks – enabling them to focus on process optimisation throughout their digital transformation journey.