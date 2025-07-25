Veeva enables smarter engagement for Boehringer Ingelheim

Veeva Systems has announced Boehringer Ingelheim is the latest top 20 biopharma to standardise customer data across more than 100 countries with Veeva OpenData and Veeva Network.

× Expand Michael Vi Shutterstock 1533146741 Veeva Systems sign near cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications - Pleasanton, California, USA - 2019

"Accurate and comprehensive" customer reference data from OpenData will equip Boehringer Ingelheim’s teams with the insights needed to engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) with relevant information, while laying the data foundation to scale AI.

“Extending our trusted partnership with Veeva by adopting globally harmonised data will strengthen customer engagement and pave the way for future AI use cases,” said Uday Bose, head of human pharma global customer experience excellence and business steering at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Veeva OpenData and Veeva Network will empower our field and brand teams with a unified customer view to drive impactful and coordinated interactions focused on patient outcomes.”

By consolidating its data strategy to one comprehensive solution, Boehringer Ingelheim is simplifying data management and building efficiencies. Standardisation ensures fast access to consistent, high-quality customer data across teams and regions, and improves cross-team collaboration. Connected software and data from Veeva also streamlines Boehringer’s migration to Veeva Vault CRM by leveraging native OpenData and Network integrations.

“Boehringer’s forward-looking strategy of connected software and data sets the foundation for continued commercial excellence and future AI success,” said Kilian Weiss, senior vice president, Data Cloud International at Veeva. “Together, Vault CRM, OpenData, and Network deliver an integrated solution that connects data, enhances HCP engagement, and drives AI innovation at scale.”