Veeva Summit previews Falcon and the path to agentic biopharma

At the recent Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe held on 28-29th May in Copenhagen, Denmark, Veeva Systems showcased its upcoming Veeva Falcon agentic labour platform and new Vault AI innovations.

× Expand Shutterstock - SCStock Copenhagen, Denmark

Leaders from across the industry — including AOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, and Sanofi — shared their successes and how they are simplifying and standardising operations and establishing a scalable path for AI.

Veeva shared Vault AI Agents available today and the planned release of Vault AI across all Vault applications in August 2026. The company also previewed Veeva Falcon agentic labor to reduce cost, increase speed, and maintain compliance in drug development. Planned for early adopters in late 2026, Falcon agentic labour will initially focus on trial master file document intake and quality control, health authority correspondence in regulatory, and safety case triage and intake.

The event brought together over 2,000 clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality leaders for more than 100 sessions. Insights shared included:

Accelerating development and manufacturing with connected clinical, regulatory, and quality

AOP Health speeding development to delivery with connected R&D, quality, commercial, and data on Veeva Industry Cloud

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany optimising data to create a foundation for AI and automation in regulatory

Advancing clinical and site collaboration with unified data

Boehringer Ingelheim’s end-to-end clinical operations to connect with sites and patients

GSK standardising site engagement for faster activation and improved performance

Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche streamlining site payments and strengthening site collaboration

Novo Nordisk, Sobi, and Syneos Health Consulting gaining full data ownership and clinical efficiency by connecting EDC to the clinical database

Modernizing quality, safety, and compliance for increased productivity

Haleon and Sanofi preparing for agentic AI in quality that prioritises efficiency gains

Novo Nordisk simplifying pharmacovigilance to improve efficiency and global data management

UCB modernising system validation to support GxP readiness and continuous compliance

“The ideas shared and connections made at Veeva Summit will extend far beyond the event to move the industry to an agentic future,” said Rik van Mol, senior vice president, Veeva Development Cloud. “Vault AI and Veeva Falcon are a significant step in AI-enabling life sciences for greater speed and efficiency.”