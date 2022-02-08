Zetta Genomics raises £2.5m to advance genomics platform

A spin-out from the University of Cambridge has raised £2.5 million in seed funding to help it advance its genomic data management technology.

Zetta Genomics will use the funding to invest in its XetaBase platform, an open-source system that allows researchers and clinicians to store, access and analyse volumes of genomic data. The system has been designed to assist with the discovery and delivery of precision medicine at scale.

Zetta Genomics founder, Ignacio Medina said: “Zetta Genomics re-imagines data to deliver a dynamic platform fit for the fast-emerging, fast-scaling, multi-petabyte environment. In liberating genomic data – placing its power into the hands of researchers and clinicians – we will drive precision medicine’s transformation into mainstream healthcare and life-changing patient benefit.”

The genomics market has grown significantly in the last decade, with 2022 research now suggesting CAGR will exceed 15% to 2026 and its market value will more than double between 2020 and 2026 to $47 billion.

In the UK, the NHS’ Genomics Medicine Service has made testing a routine service available to the public. Thanks to these initiatives its thought that 60 million genomes will be sequences by 2025 with another 100 million by the end of the decade.

Dr Elaine Loukes, Investment Director at University of Cambridge Enterprise, said: “Cambridge Enterprise creates and invests in companies, built on University of Cambridge research, that can have a huge positive impact on society. From our first meeting it was clear that Ignacio had developed something incredibly special. Zetta’s technology helps researchers and clinicians fully exploit genomic data, speeding the delivery of precision medicine across the world.”

Marc Subirats, partner at lead investor, Nina Capital, an investor of Zetta Genomics said, “Genomic medicine has enjoyed explosive growth in the past five years, but this is set to be eclipsed in the next decade. XetaBase is an enabling technology – empowering virtually every research field and clinical application. As genomic sequencing moves from the hundreds of thousands to the hundreds of millions, Nina Capital is confident that Zetta Genomics’ growth will both drive and be driven by rapid advances in precision medicine.”