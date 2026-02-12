AmacaThera named Life Sciences Ontario Emerging Company of the Year

AmacaThera, a developer of next-generation hydrogel-based drug delivery solutions that enable precise, tunable, and sustained release to improve a wide range of active therapeutics, has announced that it has been named Emerging Company of the Year by Life Sciences Ontario.

This award highlights AmacaThera’s evolution from an early-stage biotech into a global innovator, reflecting recognition from the broader life sciences community for its scientific excellence, innovative hydrogel technology, and increasing influence within the sector. This honor underscores the industry’s acknowledgement of AmacaThera’s promising advancements and the potential of its products to positively impact patient care.

Now in its 23rd year, the Life Sciences Ontario Annual Awards celebrate outstanding achievements within Ontario’s life sciences sector, honouring organisations that are leading the way in patient-centred, next-generation innovation. The official awards ceremony for this year will take place on May 13, 2026, at the Automotive Building in Exhibition Place, Toronto.

The recognition comes during a year of significant momentum for AmacaThera, following its exclusive US$230 million global licensing agreement with Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Through this partnership, AmacaThera is advancing AMT‑143, its investigational long‑acting, non‑opioid anaesthetic addressing a major unmet need for post‑operative pain management. AmacaThera and Pacira are preparing to initiate a Phase 2 trial in 2026.

This award underscores the excitement surrounding AmacaThera’s core platform technology, which has been validated across various therapeutic modalities. The company has demonstrated compatibility and proof-of-concept with a range of therapeutics from small molecules to biologics, showcasing the platform’s versatility and scalability. AmacaThera is actively collaborating with multiple pharmaceutical partners to explore further opportunities, emphasising the technology’s relevance and potential for expanded impact.

Mike Cooke, chief executive officer of AmacaThera, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from Life Sciences Ontario. It reflects the strength of our scientific innovation and the growing relevance of next-generation, hydrogel-based drug delivery solutions. As we evolve from an early‑stage biotech into a global innovator, I am proud of our multidisciplinary team whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in our progress.”

AmacaThera’s proprietary tunable hydrogel platform transforms from liquid to gel at body temperature, enabling precise, localised, and extended release of therapies across small molecules and biologics. The technology is scalable, cost‑effective to manufacture, and designed to enhance therapeutic efficacy while improving patient experience and reducing systemic exposure, positioning the company as a leader in drug delivery.