Antares Vision Group to demo Denester-Inspection-Labelling Line at INTERPHEX

Antares Vision Group will offer live demonstrations of an integrated line providing automatic denesting, inspection and labelling for prefilled syringe production at INTERPHEX NYC, Booth 2821, 21-23rd April.

Notably, the line is anchored by the debut of a new automatic visual inspection and leak detection system. Other highlights include a lab-level manual inspection unit, Antares Vision Group’s next-generation unified interface for its broad portfolio of inspection systems, and its traceability management solutions for the ever-growing number of drugs requiring cold chain handling – including GLP-1s.

Automatic visual inspection & leak detection machine for liquids in prefilled syringes

INTERPHEX NYC will serve as the debut for Antares Vision Group’s new automatic visual inspection and leak detection system for liquids in prefilled syringes. Powered by proprietary software algorithms and patented technology, the new CY Series achieves exceptional levels of inspection accuracy while maintaining the high speeds inherent in modern pharma manufacturing. At the show, the system will be fed by the AD 300 Denester, which is capable of loading tubs directly from a conveyor for streamlined product flow; when appropriate, the versatile denester also allows for connection directly to upstream filling stations.

Container closure integrity testing is conducted via integrated high-voltage technology to best assure that no leak goes overlooked. The CY Series also checks for proper fill levels, as well as any microcracks, pinholes or other potential defects in PFS components like flanges, needle shields and plungers. The product itself also is thoroughly inspected for a broad range of reflective and non-reflective particles, including fibres, floaters and heavier/settled foreign substances. Upon defect detection, a reject rail allows for streamlined reinspection.

The CY Series can handle glass or plastic prefilled syringes up to 15 mm in diameter, and inspect liquids ranging in viscosity from water-like to suspensions and emulsions. The machine can achieve throughput speeds of up to 200 pieces per minute. Expedient changeover can be performed in just 20 minutes through straightforward replacements of star wheels and tilting screws, while inspection parameters can be reconfigured via recipe selection.

Automatic labelling system for prefilled syringes, with plunger rod insertion

At INTERPHEX, the CY Series will be paired with ETFS-300 Automatic Labelling System, which provides valuable multifunctionality for prefilled syringe production: thermal transfer printing and an Antares Vision

camera system for complete print control, precision label application and tight-tolerance plunger rod insertion. Following a plunger rod insertion process driven by a mechanical pick and place system, the unit applies syringes with equally exacting accuracy. The ETFS-300’s label dispenser also is equipped with a servomotor for premium precision, and a rejection system flags syringes with missing plunger rods and/or labels. Among other benefits, by combining two critical processes in one compact design, the machine maximises floorspace productivity in increasingly crowded manufacturing environments.

Lab-level model providing manual visual inspection for any container size

Antares Vision Group also will feature the Easy TB, ideal for the manual visual inspection of small batches – or to help trend and characterise potential defects in combination with semi-automated or fully automated systems. Capable of handling containers up to 52mm in diameter, 110mm tall and with volumes up to 100ml, the flexible unit – so-named for its simple, tool-free format change in under a minute – is suitable for inspecting a wide array of vials, bottles, cartridges, ampoules and prefilled syringes.

To operate the Easy TB, an operator utilises a bottom plate to load a container, which is held in firm position by an adjustable top tailstock. The module's inspection features include an advanced lens with adjustable positioning; various lighting position and intensity options (bottom, back, combination, etc.); a PLC-based system to manage bottom plate spinning speed; black and white backgrounds; and a sliding mask for configuring optimal visual inspection conditions.

Unified interface for Antares Vision Group Vision Inspection Systems

Also at INTERPHEX, Antares Vision Group will showcase INSPECTA, a next-generation interface unifying all of the company’s wide range of visual inspection solutions. Building upon the company’s decades of expertise delivering specialised vision inspection solutions that integrate seamlessly with primary and secondary packaging machinery, the platform is a comprehensive, modular software suite channeling all inspection capabilities into a single intuitive interface.

A step up from setups requiring multiple dedicated software applications, INSPECTA combines various inspection controls into mission-specific applications implemented throughout a production line. This unified approach enables manufacturers to use a single platform to address both simple verification tasks and complex inspection challenges with higher efficiency and flexibility. Supported by a wide range of standard hardware components – from vision sensors to line scan, area scan and smart cameras – INSPECTA’s intuitive interface, powerful algorithms and architecture enables complete quality assurance solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements, all while maximising operational efficiency.

GLP-1 Ready: Barcode-based cold chain management with real-time dashboards and proactive alerts

Antares Vision Group also will be highlighting its solutions set for comprehensive cold chain management, including for the burgeoning GLP-1 production landscape. Recently, a prominent pharma contract packager requested an elevated solution for managing temperature-sensitive products during internal processing. Products needed to be maintained at specific temperatures or at ambient temperature for a controlled period before returning to refrigerated or frozen environments.

Antares Vision Group’s solution entailed a barcode-based cold chain management solution integrated with real-time dashboards and proactive alert systems. Products are scanned as they move through different temperature zones, such as freezers, refrigerators, or ambient. At each line, status dashboards provide immediate visibility into product conditions, while message boards and automated email alerts notify staff when products approach critical temperature or time limits. The scalable system is designed to eventually incorporate RFID technology, further reducing manual scanning and expanding automation as operations grow.