ApiJect receives grant to develop low-cost injection device for LMICs

Key Highlights:

ApiJect announced it has been awarded an initial grant of $425,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop low-cost blow-fill-seal prefilled injection devices.

The grant will fund the design and development of an affordable, multi-month contraceptive delivery device to enhance access in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Blow-fill-seal will be explored for the container closure and subcutaneous injection delivery system, advancing a concept initially developed by ApiJect to proof-of-concept stage for cost-effective, high volume, easy to use devices for women’s reproductive health.

ApiJect Systems Corp, a public-benefit medical technology company whose device development platform will make the safety and performance advantages of single-use prefilled syringes affordable and available for many more patients in the U.S. and globally, announced today it has been awarded an initial grant of $425,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The funding will support the design and development of low-cost Prefilled ApiJect Injectors for injectable medicines and vaccines, with a focus on use in LMICs.

“We are honoured to receive this grant from the Gates Foundation,“ said Jon Ellenthal, president, ApiJect Systems. “Our technology unlocks the many benefits of blow-fill-seal manufacturing for injectable medicines to create high quality, affordable prefilled injection devices for LMICs. We will create a device that is easy to administer without the need for a medical professional and, thereby, improve access to contraceptives and other critical drugs for patients in LMIC markets. The grant will support the device development process with extensive field research in Africa.”

Ellenthal emphasised the company’s commitment to ensuring that the resulting prefilled injector is priced appropriately for global health needs, specifically targeting geographies and populations, including women of childbearing age, in LMICs.

“ApiJect’s capabilities in device design, development, prototyping, machine tooling, and blow-fill-seal technology, combined with our extensive experience in global health initiatives, make us an ideal partner for this project,” added Molly Weaver, PhD, chief operating officer, ApiJect. “Combining our expertise with the resources of the Gates Foundation, we are confident that ApiJect will bring this innovative design from concept to reality.”

“This funding enables us to drive innovation and broaden access to medicines and vaccines, ensuring that underserved communities worldwide receive the healthcare they rightfully deserve,” said Paul Rutter, MD, senior vice president, Clinical Affairs, ApiJect. “By working together, we are dedicated to creating a healthier, more equitable, and safer future for everyone.”